Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
PR Newswire
29.03.2022 | 14:09
42 Leser

(0)

ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Recognized as One of the Best IT Management Software Products by G2 for 2022

PUNE, India, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalefusion, a Mobile Device Management (MDM) software by Promobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been featured in G2's Best IT Management Product picks for 2022. G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace, used by more than 60 million software buyers annually including 100% of the Fortune 500. G2 ranks the world's best software companies and products in its Annual Best Software Awards based on reviews from real users.

Scalefusion Logo

Scalefusion MDM has secured 29th place out of the 50 best IT management software ranked and awarded by G2. "Our constant aim as a SaaS provider is to offer best-in-class features for our customers and partners. Being recognized as one of the best IT management software products by G2.com surely takes our enthusiasm to new heights", said Mr.Harishanker Kannan, Founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Several global businesses optimize their device management and security for diverse industry deployments with Scalefusion MDM. With extensive capabilities to drive secure enterprise mobility, Scalefusion helps with the management of both company-owned, as well as BYO-devices with the ultimate aim to improve operational efficiency.

G2.com applies a unique algorithm to its user reviews and rating data to calculate both customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Read the entire list of Best IT Management Softwares, 2022 by G2.com here.

For more information about Scalefusion or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Contacts:

Swapnil Shete
swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
