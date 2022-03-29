Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: A2P9T5 ISIN: US08975P1084 
29.03.22
13:05 Uhr
19,800 Euro
+0,450
+2,33 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2022
SellersFunding Partners with BigCommerce, Opening Direct-to-Consumer Channel Opportunities for Ecommerce Sellers

Partnership helps ecommerce sellers overcome marketplace limitations, enabling access to custom financing options and the freedom to scale

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / SellersFunding, a leading global fintech provider, has joined forces with BigCommerce (Nasdaq:BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands.

The partnership underscores the mission of SellersFunding to help sellers innovate, exceed customers' expectations for an omnichannel experience, and ultimately grow. To push that mission forward, SellersFunding, which offers a suite of financial solutions including working capital, has developed custom extended payment terms that allow sellers to pursue a platform transition to a direct-to-consumer model with BigCommerce.

When merchants face a transformative overhaul that requires the proper funding, BigCommerce's customers can access working capital with SellersFunding, whether they need cash flow to support advertising, inventory management, the research and development of new products, hiring new talent, overall international business expansion and more.

Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding, comments:

"At SellersFunding we pride ourselves on being on the cutting edge of what our clients need to ensure their ecommerce businesses can operate seamlessly and competitively. Both BigCommerce and SellersFunding are dedicated to putting the most comprehensive set of resources possible at sellers' fingertips. This partnership allows us to complement each other's offerings and heighten the potential for even more sellers to break out and be the next big name in retail."

Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, comments:

"Our partnership with SellersFunding further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry. SellersFunding shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

About SellersFunding

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a suite of financial solutions that streamlines global commerce for millions of marketplaces including working capital, cross-border cash management, and business valuation. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq:BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact for SellersFunding

Heather Valle
heather@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Appendix A:

Product Page
https://sellersfunding.com/working-capital-product/

Case Study
https://sellersfunding.com/cases-cath-kidston/

SOURCE: SellersFunding



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694879/SellersFunding-Partners-with-BigCommerce-Opening-Direct-to-Consumer-Channel-Opportunities-for-Ecommerce-Sellers

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
