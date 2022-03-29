Clear Street Expands North American Operations to Dallas Area in Support of Growing Sales & Trading Team

Firm has hired recognized leaders from Jefferies, Fidelity Investments, and Credit Suisse

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Clear Street , a fintech building better access to capital markets, today announced its expansion into the Dallas market. The expansion will complement Clear Street's growing Prime Brokerage Sales & Trading team currently led by industry veteran and Head of Sales & Trading at Clear Street, Joseph Ricciardi.

The following seasoned professionals join the Sales & Trading team:

Dan Mele, Managing Director, Sales & Trading (Dallas Branch Manager)

Mele joins Clear Street after more than four years as an equity trader at National Securities Corporation. He previously held roles in trading at Jefferies, WFG Investments, Inc, and Esposito Securities, LLC.

Mark Hall, Managing Director, Sales & Trading

Hall brings more than 27 years of experience to Clear Street, previously serving as an equity trader at firms including Fidelity Investments, Capital Institutional Services, WFG Capital Markets, and National Securities Corp.

Danny Shapiro, Director, Sales & Trading

Shapiro joins Clear Street with more than seven years of experience in equity sales. Prior to his role at Clear Street, Shapiro held roles in equity sales at Citi, Credit Suisse and Stephens Inc.

These new hires will report directly to Ricciardi. With more than two decades of experience in equity trading for both buy-side and sell-side clients, Ricciardi continues to oversee the Sales & Trading team's growth across the U.S.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan, Mark and Danny to the Clear Street team as we build our presence in the fast-growing Dallas metro area," said Ricciardi. "We are at a pivotal moment in Clear Street's journey as we expand our network and bring new products and services to market. Bringing on top sales and trading talent is essential in helping us continue to provide exceptional service to our diverse customer base."

"In the past 12 months, we have made significant strides in building out our prime brokerage platform, providing a best-in-class, technology-first experience to our clients," said Chris Pento, Co-Founder and CEO of Clear Street. "Expanding our operations into Dallas, and bringing on top industry talent, continues to give Clear Street an edge in supporting our rapidly growing roster of prime brokerage clients."

Most recently, Clear Street announced the addition of prime services expert Patrick Travers as the company's new Head of Distribution, among seven additional hires to its sales team strengthening the company's commitment to deliver a best-in-class experience for its clients well into the future.

