San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Streamline Transportation Technologies to deliver SaaS solutions on next-generation Video Telematics ("Product"). With an estimated CAGR of 15%, Video Telematics is a natural fit for DCS current product portfolio and future solutions. Video Telematics provides the customer with video evidence in the event of a crash, and key insights into driver behavior through Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Product enables operators of Streamlines' Navistream solution to experience the power of Video Telematics in addition to Navistream Onboard intelligence and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance.

Streamline is a division of Arrow Transportation, a 100+ year-old, well-known logistics company in Canada. With over 1,000 employees, Arrow is leading the way with developing service focused transportation solutions in truck transportation, logistics, marine services, manufacturing, transportation technology, facilities management, civil construction (environmental), and distribution systems.

"We are thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with Streamline and Arrow Transportation. Their deep understanding of the Canadian market, combined with our comprehensive IoT offering is a great fit for our mutual growth," said Michael T. Lawless, Executive Vice President of Sales at DCS.

About Streamline

Streamline Transportation Technologies Inc., an Arrow Company, is a leading provider of fleet management solutions for the transportation industry. Streamline combines telematics with advanced wireless and vehicle automation technologies to make vehicles safer, cleaner, and more productive. Streamline's core products include Navistream, an ELD and telematics platform, and Degama, a Transportation Management Solution (TMS). The integration of the platforms allows Streamline to offer a complete package of fleet solutions, customizable to any fleet size. For more information, visit stti.com.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

