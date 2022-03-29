Vattenfall and Siemens Energy are building an 8MW heat pump for district heating applications in Berlin. The facility will be powered by wind and solar via the electrical grid and will provide heating and cooling to the local district heating network.Vattenfall Wärme Berlin AG, a unit of Sweden-based utility Vattenfall, and Germany's Siemens Energy AG are currently building an 8MW high-temperature heat pump at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to provide green district heating with waste heat and renewable electricity, and feed it into the German city's district heating network. "The facility makes ...

