Proceeds to Advance the Company's South Cariboo District Gold Project

All numbers reference are in Canadian dollars

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Karus Gold Corp. ("Karus Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a group of agents (collectively, the "Agents") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Brokered Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") has completed a strategic investment in Karus Gold of $2,000,000 on a non-brokered private placement basis (the "Strategic Investment"). As a result of the Strategic Investment, Yamana will own approximately 6.3% of the current issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of Karus Gold on a non-diluted basis.

"The investment by Yamana is an important endorsement of the South Cariboo Gold District from a major precious metal producer and mine developer that has an established reputation and track record operating and developing world-class mines throughout the Americas. We look forward to a positive working relationship with Yamana as we move to unlock the full potential of the project," stated Andrew Kaip, President & CEO of Karus Gold.

The Brokered Offering will be comprised of a combination of units (the "Units"), flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") and charity flow-through units (the "Charity Flow-Through Units") and, together with the Units and the Flow-Through Units, (the "Offered Securities") by way of a private placement subject to all required regulatory approvals at a price of $0.35 per Unit, $0.40 per Flow-Through Unit, and $0.495 per Charity Flow-Through Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Brokered Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit and Charity Flow-Through Unit will consist of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow through" common share and one-half of one Warrant. The Agents will have an option, exercisable in full or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Brokered Offering, to sell up to an additional aggregate amount of $1,000,000 of Units and/or Flow-Through Units and/or Charity Flow-Through Units at the respective offering prices (the "Agents' Option").

Separately, Yamana has acquired 5,714,286 Common Shares at a price of $0.35 per Common Share, for a total Strategic Investment of $2,000,000 in Karus Gold., representing approximately 6.3% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis Pursuant to the terms of the subscription agreement, Yamana has also been granted an option to acquire an additional 6,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.50 per Common Share (subject to minimum pricing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares may be listed) for a further $3,000,000 investment in Karus Gold, exercisable at any time until March 28, 2025 the "Option"). Assuming the exercise of the Option in full, Yamana would own an aggregate of approximately 12.1% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a partially diluted basis, assuming no other convertible securities of Karus Gold were exercised. Prior to the Strategic Investment Yamana did not hold any securities of Karus Gold. Yamana holds the Common Shares for investment purposes. While Yamana currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the Common Shares, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the price of the Company's securities, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Yamana may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Common Shares or may continue to hold the Common Shares or other securities of Karus Gold. A copy of the early warning report filed by Yamana will be available under Karus Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Sofia Tsakos, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at 416-815-0220 . Yamana's head office is located at Royal Bank Plaza, North Tower, 200 Bay Street, Suite 2200, Toronto, ON, M5J 2J3 and the Company's head office is located at 960 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9.

In addition, the subscription agreement provides Yamana with certain rights, subject to them exercising the Option and continuing to beneficially own or control not less than 5% of the Company, including the nomination of one individual to the board of directors of the Company and the appointment of one individual to the Technical Advisory Committee, anti-dilution rights and top-up rights and other customary terms. The subscription agreement also provides for a specific automatic anti-dilution issuance to Yamana in the event the Company issues shares below $0.30 prior to becoming listed on the TSXV.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the Brokered Offering and the Strategic Investment for the advancement of its South Cariboo District Gold Project in British Columbia, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through and Charity Flow-Through Units will be used for expenditures which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company will renounce such CEE with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2024.

The Brokered Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 14, 2022, or such other date as agreed to between the Company and the Agents, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals.

About Karus Gold

Karus Gold is 100% owner of the 1,000 km2 South Caribou Gold District that includes the drill-stage FG Gold and Gold Creek projects in British Columbia. Karus Gold is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott; and insiders, together with the management and Board, own approximately 54% of the basic shares outstanding.

Further information on Karus Gold and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.karusgold.com and at www.sedar.com, or by email at info@karusgold.com or by telephone at (888) 455-7620.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

