Vanda de la Mata, Rachel Jenkins, and Joe Walsh named Managing Directors of Avascent

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avascent, a strategy consultancy serving government-driven markets, celebrated its 15th anniversary by announcing the promotions of Vanda de la Mata, Rachel Jenkins, and Joe Walsh to Managing Director.



Since joining Avascent in 2009, Vanda de la Mata has supported leading private equity firms and Fortune 500 firms on multiple engagements, from strategic market reviews to buy- and sell-side positioning. Her work has spanned the range of federal and state and local services and technology markets, including IT services and software, logistics, R&D, and engineering services among them. Supporting over two dozen M&A engagements each year, her work has included such market-shaping deals such as Northrop IT, Amentum/PAE, RTX Defense and Mission Services, and Alion.

Rachel Jenkins joined Avascent in 2011 and led its Healthcare and Citizen Services practice since 2016. She consults on a wide range of issues faced by companies in the market, including organic market entry and growth strategy development, inorganic strategy development and M&A due diligence, and more tactical strategic account planning and capture support. Rachel has supported a diverse set of clients, from leading healthcare providers and insurers to professional and IT services firms, helping them translate macro market trends, customer requirements, and competitive dynamics into sustainable growth strategies.

Joe Walsh is the head of Avascent's London office and is responsible for strategic guidance and oversight of the firm's consulting operations across Europe, a role he has held since 2016. Since joining the firm in 2012, Joe has led more than 200 client engagements across a variety of defense, space, government services, and civil/commercial end-markets. Joe has deep hands-on experience in leading major strategic and organizational transformations, and supporting M&A strategy and due diligence, capture support for critical campaigns, and international growth strategy and go-to-market initiatives.

"Vanda, Rachel, and Joe have all excelled in their respective areas, demonstrating commitment and leadership in their roles, while providing strategic guidance to clients and colleagues alike," said Avascent President Steve Irwin. "We are pleased to have them join Avascent's leadership team where we know they will continue to provide the best in client service and guide the company to future growth and success."