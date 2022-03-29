InspereX Appoints Mark Kotasek to Capital Markets Team

Former Board Executive Director of NatWest Markets Securities joins InspereX Capital Markets

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / InspereX, the tech-driven fixed income and market-linked products distribution and trading firm, today announced that Mark Kotasek has joined the firm's Capital Markets Division as a Managing Director to work with InspereX issuer clients. Mr. Kotasek will report to InspereX's Co-Heads of Fixed Income, Laura Elliott and George Holstead.

Mr. Kotasek served three years as a Board Executive Director of NatWest Markets Securities. He was a Managing Director, working at NatWest for over 13 years with a variety of teams. He led the U.S. Financing & Risk Solutions Group and served as Head of U.S. Syndicate and a senior coverage officer in Debt Capital Markets partnering with colleagues in Global Banking & Markets, and Corporate & Institutional Banking on five continents. Previously, Mr. Kotasek worked as a Director in Financing and Advisory at HSBC and as an Associate at Credit Suisse First Boston.

"Mark brings to InspereX invaluable expertise and a deep understanding of our business. He will play an instrumental role in supporting and strengthening our InterNotes® platform," said Ms. Elliott. "We are pleased to welcome him and look forward to his insights and contributions to InspereX clients."

The InterNotes® platform offers corporate bonds designed specifically for purchase by individual investors. These bonds are issued by many corporations and organizations with a diverse set of structures, maturities, coupons, and credit ratings. Available in $1,000 increments, InterNotes® have a fixed offering price and include the flexibility of a weekly offering period.

Mr. Kotasek is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering. He holds FINRA security licenses Series 7, 24, 63, 79.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income markets across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 2,000 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

