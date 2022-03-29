Valient Entertainment: Valiant's All-New Series 'Armorclads' Debuts to Overwhelming Critical Acclaim

Valiant's First NFT Drop Sells Out in Under 24 Hours with Overwhelming Support from Fans

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Fans and critics everywhere are raving about the debut of ARMORCLADS in the Valiant Universe.

The newest comic series from Valiant introduces a brand-new corner of the Valiant Universe and the reactions are overwhelmingly clear - ARMORCLADS is a hit. In a solar system filled with advanced mechs known as Armorclads, the series invites fans into a dangerous mystery that sparks a new rebellion delivering on epic action and timelessly relatable struggles of humanity.

Art by Bagus Hutomo

Following the release of ARMORCLADS #1 on March 23rd, critics are enamored with the new series, making it one Valiant's most exciting and promising launches yet. "ARMORCLADS #1 is an incredible debut, continuing Valiant's recent winning streak," says Saun Corley of ScreenRant. "The book has something for everyone: mech suits, science fiction action, and social commentary."

With 2022 dubbed as The Year of Valiant, ARMORCLADS #1 is the first launch in the year-long initiative with a mission to immerse fans into the Valiant Universe like never before. "ARMORCLADS #1 is a rush, and serves to remind us all of why Valiant should always be on your radar whenever they're releasing a new series," says Alex K. Cossa of Graphic Policy.

Here are just a few of the other critic's responses to the debut of ARMORCLADS:

"ARMORCLADS drops you into a world you'll want to escape in." - Dave Brooke, AIPT

"ARMORCLADS has everything; mechas, aliens and political intrigue. Something new and exciting from Valiant! I'm in!" - Dylan Davison, Comic Watch

"ARMORCLADS is an immersive beginning to an iconic sci-fi story." - Gabrielle Cazeaux, Gatecrashers

"ARMORCLADS #1 is all tension, buckle up and hold on, an action-packed ride awaits!" - Matt Sardo, Monkey's Fighting Robots

"ARMORCLADS creates a world and story that should keep readers engaged for a long time." - Matthew Blair, Multiversity Comics

Can't get enough of the breakout series? Valiant also has a digital short comic the ARMORCLADS Prologue exploring the history of their world and is available now for an exclusive period to anyone who purchases their popular digital collectibles available at NFT.ValiantEntertainment.com.

The overwhelming praise following the launch of ARMORCLADS proves that Valiant continues to lead the forefront of innovative, impactful and highly entertaining storytelling. If the response so far is any indication, Valiant is more ready than ever to continue their legacy of iconic stories into the future with undeniable success.

