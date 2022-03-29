Providing sponsors expert staff to accelerate milestones and support study success

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), announced today the formalization of its Strategic Resourcing solution to offer clients the delivery of clinical development and regulatory expertise options fully tailored to their needs. Clients now have access to difficult-to-find experts dedicated to a specific requirement or function to meet their objectives and timelines.

Veristat has been providing demand-based resourcing on a less formalized basis for many years. With the Strategic Resourcing solution, a pipeline of discipline-specific expertise is available and ready to seamlessly integrate into dynamic clinical environments. Veristat resources support work across many disciplines including biostatistics, programming and data management, regulatory consulting, clinical operations including clinical monitoring, project management, site management, as well as medical affairs/safety, medical/regulatory writing, and pharmacovigilance.

"The biopharmaceutical industry is innovating and developing new treatments so rapidly that resourcing demands now outpace the current available talent pool," commented Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. "This was a top industry challenge prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remains a top challenge today. Sponsors expect their external partners to continually improve upon the ways in which they can help them achieve true scientific progress delivered with process agility. Our strategic resourcing option provides the necessary flexibility to support a client project in the manner they determine is best."

Leading the initiative is Bill Donovan, Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions at Veristat. An industry veteran, Bill has 20+ years of leadership experience partnering with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate time-to-market results across all stages of clinical trials. Delivering quality specialty resourcing to meet a sponsor's full spectrum of needs has been a vital component of customer engagements led by Donovan.

"Refining the ways in which we partner with clients to deliver higher efficiencies with accelerated timelines is an ongoing focus for us," commented Donovan. "Providing drug developers with an agile and specialized resourcing model fully supports this objective. I am thrilled that Veristat has formalized our ability to enhance customer value by allowing sponsors to hire our experts when they cannot find the right talent to support study success."

Veristat is currently working on projects to treat cancers, rare diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and more. Treatments span vaccines, gene therapies, complex generics, immuno-therapies, and novel drugs. For many clients, Veristat becomes a sponsor's project team. For others, Veristat provides the medical, scientific, clinical, and statistical expertise to help sponsors advance their therapy into and through the clinical development and regulatory approval process.

Veristat continues to offer its core end-to-end capabilities across the development continuum in both full service and functional service support capabilities as well. Learn more about Veristat's Strategic Resourcing Solutions here: https://www.veristat.com/services/strategic-resourcing

About Veristat

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 27 years' experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared nearly 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last 10 years.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives. Our bold thinking, focus, and extensive experience supporting complex drug development in rare and ultra-rare diseases significantly impacted the approval of 12% of the 2021 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) novel drugs.

