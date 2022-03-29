Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: A110VV ISIN: SE0005794617 
Frankfurt
29.03.22
12:33 Uhr
0,511 Euro
+0,026
+5,25 %
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Saniona AB at XSTO (42/22)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:     Saniona AB, LEI: 549300XO4L9XNOCFCZ84             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   SANION SE0005794617                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Saniona AB on 
         March 29, 2022 at 16.00 CEST                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 16.15 CET followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 16.25 CET, March 29, 2022.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed.                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
