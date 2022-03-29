DPS Group Global: DPS Group Expands Office in Albany

Engineering company serving the advanced technology and life science industries grows office to better serve clients

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, just finished the second expansion of its office at 201 Fuller Road in Albany, New York in order to better accommodate and serve the growing needs of its clients.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

"Our client base in the advanced tech and life science industries has seen a steady and sustainable growth in recent years, and we are grateful for the trust our clients place in DPS," said Werner Greyling, president of U.S. project operations."

Doubling its office space in the Zen Building, the Albany team has been busy working with a broad range of clients in the region and beyond. To reach the Albany office, please call (518) 650-7808 or email info@dpsgroupglobal.com.

"With a focus on serving the microelectronics, semi-conductor, and life sciences industries in the New York region and beyond, we are excited to expand our offices and to continue recruiting top-notch talent," said Michael Schwarz, senior vice president of Albany project operations.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

