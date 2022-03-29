Integrative Health Platform Flöka Launches Partnership with Fullscript

Partnership offers integrative health practitioners a faster way to better patient lifestyles.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Flöka, a Canadian digital wellness platform for lifestyle-focused practitioners in North America has announced a partnership with Fullscript, the world's leading integrative care delivery platform. The partnership enables Flöka's practitioner community to leverage Fullscript's direct-to-patient supplement dispensing, while Fullscript gains a woman-founded partner with the same Ottawa roots, dedicated to solving patient history communication through data-driven care.

"There are so many reasons to be excited about this partnership and integration with Flöka, said Emily Rothwell, director of integrations and partnerships at Fullscript. "It's a unique platform addressing the currently underserved area of women's health at a time when highly personalized digital solutions are in high demand to meet the expectations of forward-thinking practitioners and savvy health consumers. Flöka checks all the boxes and we are thrilled to have them join our ecosystem of partners."

Fullscript is North America's market leader after completing a recent acquisition of a major competitor.

"We are honored to join the Fullscript ecosystem," said Vanessa de Waal, Flöka's CEO. "This partnership will enable more digital wellness tools for practitioners and patients to collaborate, all in one place. This will help practitioners to make better recommendations while scaling their practice for future growth. For patients, they will now be able to track their journey in one place, collaborating with thousands of sources, along with their practitioner's recommendations and supplements for streamlined healing."

Flöka is a platform that supports lifestyle-focused practitioners looking to scale their practice with data-driven care. It responds to patient journeys, many of which have changed significantly with the adoption of apps and wearables. By integrating with these tools, Flöka automates and streamlines health communication to ensure integrative practitioners are always up to date to give the best recommendations.

About Flöka

Flöka is building the future of data-driven care. The platform helps integrative practitioners and their patients sync in real-time to move the needle faster. Flöka helps practitioners automate and streamline communication to deliver deeper and better care.

Patients can track their whole wellness journey in one place. Web: https://www.floka.co. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flokalife/?hl=en

About Fullscript

Fullscript is a free supplement dispensing platform and patient adherence tool that supports practitioners at the point of care and beyond.

Choose virtual dispensing, in-office sales, group care, or whatever mix fits your workflow. Recommend industry-leading supplements then use patient adherence features to automate refills, educate, and promote wellness from anywhere. Web: https://fullscript.com.

