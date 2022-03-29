INCRUISES INTERNATIONAL LLC: inCruises Donates over $1 Million in Direct Aid for Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief

Worldwide Partners and Members join in supporting their colleagues in need

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 29, 2022has provided over $1 million in aid through its Ukrainian Relief program, giving direct economic assistance to its Ukrainian Partners and Members.



In addition to the company donation, contributions have been received from fellow Partners, Members, and Employees worldwide. One hundred percent of these donations provide immediate financial support for Ukrainian colleagues to purchase food, secure transportation and lodging, buy medicine and other necessities. To ensure the money was dispersed immediately to those in need, the inCruises team worked around the clock to fulfill requests.

"The foundation of inCruises is our valued Members and Partners in over 190 countries. We've come together to help our Ukrainian colleagues with urgent humanitarian support," said inCruises Co-CEO Frank Codina. "Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the war in Ukraine, and we admire all those trying to assist them. We pray for peace, love, and understanding."

"We stand with the people of Ukraine as their lives are being torn apart. We applaud our colleagues' actions. We know our financial contributions and our team's efforts will directly help the people of Ukraine during this humanitarian crisis," said inCruises Co-CEO Michael Hutchison.

About inCruises International

Since launching its flagship membership in 2016, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 190 countries. inCruises is making a measurable difference in its Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is also committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. To share the experience, please visit our Business and Membership opportunity at https://www.incruises.com .