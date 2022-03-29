Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named a Dallas/Fort Worth "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" 2022 Elite Award Winner

Trintech Recognized for the 7th year in a row as One of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Dallas/Fort Worth "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" 2022 Elite Award winner by the National Association for Business Resources. This recognition follows Trintech already being recognized as One of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the 7th year in a row.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key metrics in various categories including; Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives and Strategic Company Performance.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. "These companies have shown fortitude during this crisis and have inspired others to make critical decisions for the betterment of their teams. They focus on the needs of their employees as a primary objective, even in times like this, and are the leaders of our Dallas/Fort Worth community."

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the three Elite award winners this year. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to prioritizing the value of collaboration, as we redefine our dynamic culture across the globe and invest in world-class working environments for world-class employees - where team members are encouraged to be innovative and continue to grow both professionally and personally," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "Our success at Trintech is a direct result of our corporate engagement and the ongoing dedication of our employees. Finding the right talent is key in our strategy for growth and innovation. Things like embracing a hybrid business environment and being honored with this award will ensure we continue to attract the best and brightest to join our growing team in Plano, Texas and across the globe."

Committed to providing a work environment focused on work-life balance, healthy lifestyles, community service and personal and professional development, Trintech continues to provide its employees with several benefits including:

Open Time Off (OTO)

Comprehensive healthcare and wellness programs

100% company-paid volunteer time

Tuition reimbursement program

If you're looking to join a company that continues to invest in its employees, customers and community, check out Trintech's open positions?here.?

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

