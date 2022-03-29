Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

29 March 2022

The following amendments have been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares".

On the 9 December 2021 the Company purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 2.6400 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

This announcement was missed at that time. The details of which are as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase was 4,777,186.

Total number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase was 41,704,570.

Total number of voting rights in the Company on the 9 December 2021 was 41,704,570.

*Please note that the total number of voting rights as at today's date, 29 March 2022 is 41,541,570.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745001

Quaero Capital LLP

Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com

+44 (0) 20 7747 5778