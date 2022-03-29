Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction
PR Newswire
London, March 29
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION
29 March 2022
The following amendments have been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares".
On the 9 December 2021 the Company purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 2.6400 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.
This announcement was missed at that time. The details of which are as follows:
- Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase was 4,777,186.
- Total number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase was 41,704,570.
- Total number of voting rights in the Company on the 9 December 2021 was 41,704,570.
*Please note that the total number of voting rights as at today's date, 29 March 2022 is 41,541,570.
