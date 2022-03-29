The "Global Genetically Modified Crops Market, By Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance, Stacked Traits, Others), By Technique (Gene Guns, Electroporation, Others), By Type of Modification, By Crop Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global genetically modified crops market is projected to accomplish an extraordinary growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.

The market growth can be attributed to rapidly evolving technology and then the advancements based on the modified plants and agricultural commodity. The agricultural sectors of genetically modified crops include genetically engineered crops, related products and services.

Moreover, the surge in the demand of the healthy and more yielding crops is driving the growth of the market in the upcoming five years. Farmers around the world are actively supporting the genetically modified seeds, and fertilizers aiding the growth of the genetically modified crops and support the growth of the global genetically modified crops market in the next five years.

The market is expected to grow on the backbone of upsurged demand from biofuel manufacturing units. The modified crops and plants are promoted as new and viable option for biofuel production for their higher yield and higher quality feedstock. Since the economies are inclined toward eco-friendly means of transportation, biofuels are expected to increasingly gain popularity and thus support the growth of the global genetically modified crops market in the future forecast years until 2026.

The global genetically modified crops market is segmented by trait, technique, type of modification, crop type, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on trait, the market is further bifurcated into herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, stacked traits, and others. Herbicide tolerance is a plants ability to withstand chemical herbicides that is incorporated in the genetically modified crops through genetical alteration processes.

These crops can withstand the harmful effects of herbicides, while the unwanted herbs that are non-genetically modified die under the effects. Some types of plants/ crops are naturally resistant toward herbicides and the scientists working on the genetically modified crops utilizes the property of these plant and incorporate in others thereby supporting their un-altered growth.

Insect resistance trait works on a similar fashion though they aid the plant growth that is hindered due to insects. The global genetically modified crops market is anticipated to register the growth on the added advantages of the above traits thereby providing maximum yields to the crops.

Holding the major shares of the global genetically modified crops market are BASF SE, Mosanto Company, Bayer CropScience LLC, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corporation, JR Simplot Co., JKAgri Genetics Ltd., Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company Private Limited, Calyxt Inc, Stine Seed Farm, Inc, Nuseed Pty Ltd. (Nufarm), Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, among others.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the agricultural sector and commodities' developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the agriculture industry to provide excellent agricultural products, like modified seeds, fertilizers and crops.

Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers acquisitions and new product developments.

