Verallia (Paris:VRLA) announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document, which has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on 29 March 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Group's website (www.verallia.com), in the "Regulated Information" section and the "Corporate and Financial Documents" sub-section. It is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the annual financial report;

the Board of Directors' annual management report;

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

a description of the share buy-back program; and

the extra-financial performance report.

About Verallia- At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We are joining forces with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop beneficial and sustainable new solutions for all.

With around 10,000 employees and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the European leader and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide.

In 2021, Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and posted revenue of €2.7 billion. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

