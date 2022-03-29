Regulatory News:

Arkema hereby announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed on 29 March 2022 with the French Markets Authority (AMF).

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company's website at: https://www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/financials/universal-registration-document/.

The document includes the 2021 Annual Financial Report composed of the Board of Directors' Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2021 Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements. It also includes the Board of Directors' report on the resolutions submitted to the combined annual general meeting of 19 May 2022, the details of the share buyback program, the Statutory Auditors' Reports, as well as information related to the Statutory Auditors' fees.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority's website at: https://www.amf-france.org/.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

