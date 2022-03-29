Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Six Months Ended February 2022 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three and six months ended February 28, 2022 financial results on April 12, 2022 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q2 2022 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on April 12, 2022 Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 954376) International call in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 954376) Replay number: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 45002) Replay available until: April 26, 2022 at 8:30AM ET Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/45002

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017 we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695112/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Three-and-Six-Months-Ended-February-2022-Earnings-Call