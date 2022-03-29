Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. ( TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") provides the following update on its Vizcachitas Copper project in Chile and provides corporate milestones for 2022.

Summary Milestones

-Report assay results from the completed 8,297 meters of drilling April to June 2022 -Updated Resource Estimation including 2022 drilling results August 2022 -Continued drilling operations, provided injunction is lifted Q3 2022 -Completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") Q4 2022

R. Michael Jones, CEO, said: "We have sufficient new drill intercepts completed that a resource update is warranted as soon as the assays are in, and we can finalize an updated mine plan and the Pre-Feasibility Study in the next few months There is further resource potential from additional step out drilling which is planned for a further 10,000 meters."

The Company estimates that the current resource and additional intercepts are sufficient for a full PFS mine plan. The Company's plan is to resume drilling as soon as possible since a number of areas are not closed off. A request to lift the injunction for drilling to stop (announced recently) is being prepared.

Details

Los Andes Copper has completed 8,297 meters of diamond drilling and has reported the results for the first hole, CMV-001B, of 1,177 meters of 0.50% copper equivalent near the northwest edge of the deposit. Two further holes have been completed approximately 100 meters west and 200 meters west of the CMV-001B intersection. A total of 4,221 meters in 5 holes are sampled and awaiting assay results and a further 2,811 meters of drilling from 5 holes are in the logging and sampling process. Results are expected to become available in the coming weeks.

Los Andes Copper sees significant exploration potential at Vizcachitas and believes that further drilling to define the full potential of the property will benefit all stakeholders.

Considerable work has been completed over the past two years towards a PFS, including updates in metallurgy and engineering designs, capital and operating cost estimates. The final parts of the PFS are the updated resource model and the mine plans. The completed drilling will allow for this to be finalized with a focus on optimizing the initial years of the mine plan.

Further, the Company announces the appointment of Eduardo Covarrubias as Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Covarrubias is the representative of Turnbrook Mining Ltd. that owns 53% of the company's common shares and he has been involved in the project for decades.

Fernando Porcile, the former Executive Chairman of the Company, has announced his retirement effective as of 25 March 2022, and will be devoting his time to personal matters. Mr. Covarrubias and the Board of Directors and management of the Company thank Mr. Porcile for his years of invaluable contribution directing the advancement of the Vizcachitas Copper project to a Tier 1 Copper mining project.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 120 kilometres north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA"), delivered in June 2019, highlights that the Project has a post tax NPV of $1.8 billion and an IRR of 20.77%, based on a $3 per pound copper price. It also has a Measured Resources of 254.4 million tonnes having a grade of 0.439% copper and Indicated Resource of approximately 1.03 billion tonnes having a grade of 0.385% copper. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report dated June 13, 2019, with an effective date of May 10, 2019 and titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project", prepared by Tetra Tech.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person ("QP") and Quality Control and Assurance

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Chief Geologist, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The QP has validated the data by, supervising the sample collection process, through chain of custody records and inspecting the detailed technical data and quality control and assurance information.

