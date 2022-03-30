Linden, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Amplification Technologies Corp. ("ATC") announces the availability of a new 1550nm Digital LiDAR DAPD 5x5 Array Time-of-Flight (ToF) Receiver. The receiver utilizes the breakthrough discrete amplification photon detection (DAPD) method that detects single- as well as multi-photons, using multi micro-cell amplification channels combined with ATC's monolithically integrated negative feedback avalanche mechanism. The LiDAR ToF receiver integrates a 5x5 DAPD array with a custom readout and digitization Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), which together with control electronics and software, forms the LiDAR digital receiver. The readout ASIC is the TOFPET2, developed and patented by PETsys Electronics, and is designed to operate with multi-micro-cell based photon detector LiDAR ToF applications.





DAPD Receiver with the Front End (right) and Control (left) modules

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8699/118427_dapd_rx__2modules.jpg

The digital 5x5 DAPD array LiDAR receiver is delivered in two separate units (modules):

Front-End Module 1 (FEM1), which contains the DAPD array + ASIC, as well as the thermo-electric cooler control circuit; Control Module (CM2), with a field-programmable gate array (FPGA) based control, and processing functions.

Both modules of the receiver are powered by a single 12VDC/4A input port. All the firmware and software needed for acquiring and analyzing the signals of the digital DAPD receiver is provided. A Graphical User Interface (GUI) allows for easy interaction with the hardware, for settings, and data acquisition functionality.

Key Features

In0. 53Ga0. 47As absorber design for a wide wavelength operation range of 950nm to 1650nm

Designed to operate at a wide range of ambient temperatures, -55°C to 65°C, where the array temperature is cooled to a steady -25°C, using a low power two-stage Thermo Electric Cooler

Single 12V/4A DC supply

Signal amplification and discrimination for each of the 25 independent channels

Dual branch quad-buffered analog interpolation TDCs for each channel

Two GUI-switchable sensitivity modes, with 400 pulse levels in each mode High sensitivity (ToT) 1 to 1000 photons/pulse Low sensitivity (IC): above 1000 photons/pulse with ~1000 photons granularity

64 threshold levels

Dynamic range of 1500pC (1 to ~93,750 photons; 50 dB)

Gain adjustment per channel: 1, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8

Maximum channel hit rate: 600 kHz

Burst detection mode: up to four pulses in a burst with 100ns separation (10MHz)

Time-to-Digital Converter (TDC) time binning: 30ps

Internal or external trigger

For more information please visit our website www.amplificationtechnologies.com and review the Digital 5x5 DAPD Array ToF LiDAR Receiver data sheet, and/or come see us at the SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing Conference, Orlando April 5-7, booth 530.

About Amplification Technology Corp. ("ATC"): ATC's patented platform semiconductor technology has been successfully used to develop extremely sensitive photo-detectors of low levels of light. ATC is developing high sensitivity photodetector arrays for LIDAR, 3D LIDAR and imaging applications.

Contact Information: Rafael Ben-Michael, CTO; email: contact@amplificationtechnologies.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118427