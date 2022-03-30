Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation

Medienmitteilung: Swissquote als neue Emittentin auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer-Plattform



30.03.2022 / 07:00



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | SWISSQUOTE ALS NEUE EMITTENTIN AUF LEONTEQS MULTI-ISSUER-PLATTFORM Zürich, 30. März 2022 Swissquote ist ab heute auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer-Plattform verfügbar. Damit erhalten Anleger in EMEA und ausgewählten APAC-Ländern Zugang zu Renditeoptimierungsprodukten eines Schweizer Marktführers im Onlinebanking. Anfang 2022 vereinbarten Leonteq und Swissquote eine Zusammenarbeit im Bereich strukturierter Anlageprodukte. Im Rahmen dieser Kooperation tritt Swissquote als Emittentin von strukturierten Anlageprodukten auf, während Leonteq Dienstleistungen entlang der Wertschöpfungskette erbringt. Darüber hinaus ist Swissquote für den Vertrieb ihrer Produkte an ihre eigene Kundenbasis verantwortlich, einschliesslich des öffentlichen Vertriebs in der Schweiz. Nach Abschluss der ersten Entwicklungs- und Implementierungsphase ist Swissquote nun für die Kunden von Leonteq auf LynQs, dem One-Stop-Shop für strukturierte Produkte, verfügbar. Das neue Produktangebot von Swissquote konzentriert sich zunächst auf Renditeoptimierungsprodukte und umfasst eine breite Palette von Basiswerten sowie alle wichtigen Währungen. Die Produkte von Swissquote sind in mehr als 30 Märkten in der EMEA-Region und in ausgewählten APAC-Ländern für Privatplatzierungen erhältlich. Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions und Mitglied des Executive Committee von Leonteq: «Nur wenige Wochen nach Beginn der Zusammenarbeit freuen wir uns, Swissquote als neuen Emittenten auf unserem digitalen Marktplatz zu präsentieren. Diese schnelle Implementierung demonstriert unsere weiter verbesserten Onboarding-Möglichkeiten und optimierten Prozesse. Die Produkte von Swissquote sind eine ideale Ergänzung zu unserem bestehenden Angebot und bieten unseren Kunden Zugang zu einer breiten Palette von strukturierten Anlageprodukten, die von einem Marktführer im Bereich des Online-Bankings emittiert werden.» Peter Rosenstreich, Head of Investment Products von Swissquote: «Leonteq hat eine der innovativsten digitalen Plattformen für strukturierte Produkte entwickelt. Die Funktionalitäten von LynQs werden es uns ermöglichen, auf unserem Weg zum Emittenten von strukturierten Produkten eine breitere Anlegerbasis zu erreichen.» KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law. This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Ende der Medienmitteilungen

