Last year, fertilizer producer Kali + Salz already benefited from increased demand from farmers and sharply rising prices for potash, one of the most important mineral fertilizers for plant cultivation. Following Russia's war of aggression and the sanctions imposed on companies such as Uralkali and Belaruskali, which account for around one-third of production among themselves, supply is once again being minimized. As a result, the base price is rising to its highest level in ten years and is only just off its all-time highs of 2008. By focusing on its core business with potash and magnesium products, the MDAX company could thus benefit disproportionately in the future.

