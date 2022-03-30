Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announced that a change in the composition of its Board of Directors will be put to the Annual General Meeting of May 5, 2022 for approval.

In order to allow shareholders to determine the future composition of the Company's Board of Directors, four members of the Board, namely Mr. Pierre MORGON, Mr. Vincent FERT, Mr. Gejia OUYANG and Mrs. Sylvie BRATEL, have tendered their resignation to the Company effective at the end of the Annual General Meeting of May 5, 2022 and simultaneously proposed submitting to that AGM their appointment as Board members for a new term. Mr. Bertrand de CASTELNAU's mandate as a Board member expires at the end of said Meeting, and the renewal of his appointment will therefore be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of May 5, 2022 for approval.

Moreover, following the acquisition of a stake in the Company by Biosynex, which at the current time and to the best of Theradiag's knowledge holds 25.07% of its share capital, the Annual General Meeting of May 5, 2022 will also be asked to approve the appointment of Larry ABENSUR (CEO of Biosynex), Thomas LAMY (Deputy Managing Director of Biosynex) and Thierry PAPER (Deputy Managing Director of Biosynex) to the Board.

The term of office of the Board members appointed by the Annual General Meeting will be three years.

Financial calendar:

- Annual General Meeting, Thursday May 5, 2022

- H1 2022 revenue, Monday July 18, 2022

- H1 2022 results, Monday September 19, 2022

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2021, the Company posted revenue of €11.1 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

Contacts:

Theradiag

Bertrand de Castelnau

CEO/Managing Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

contact@theradiag.com

NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Pierre Laurent Quentin Massé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

nmerigeau@newcap.fr