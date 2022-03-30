- (PLX AI) - Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons to combine in an all-stock merger.
- • Aker Offshore Wind shareholders will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker Horizons
- • Aker Offshore Wind deal implies a share price of NOK 3.01 per AOW share, or premium of 6.9% from yesterday's closing price
- • Aker Horizons intends to combine Aker Offshore Wind with its portfolio company Mainstream Renewable Power
- • The strong industrial logic for combining AOW and Mainstream includes complementary footprint and capabilities, increased scale, and improved access to financing for AOW projects, the company said
- • Aker Horizons has an indirect shareholding in AOW of approximately 51.02% and no consideration shares will be issued for such shareholding
- • The deal is executed and implemented in parallel with a contemplated similar triangular merger between Aker Horizons and Aker Clean Hydrogen
