Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., (Head Office: Tokyo; President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) has developed a new series of products, the KCP Series, a new vulcanization type of one-component liquid silicone rubber.

One-component liquid silicone rubber cures at room temperature by reacting to the atmospheric humidity. After curing, because it has superior combined characteristics, including heat resistance, cold resistance, weather resistance and outstanding electrical properties, it is used as adhesive/sealing materials and coating materials in such products as component parts for electric vehicles (EV), semiconductors, and electric/electronics. Furthermore, because it cures at room temperature, it is not necessary to have a heating furnace and ultraviolet (UV) irradiation equipment. Accordingly, these new products will contribute to reducing environmental impact.

The KCP Series of products are a type that releases cyclopentanone*1 at the time of the curing reaction. This new product series will meet the expectations of our customers with its improved vulcanization characteristics, higher level of safety and excellent handleability compared to existing products.*2 The main characteristics of these new products are as follows:

1: The vulcanization speed is fast and also the adhesion develops quickly, and thus work efficiency improves. The tack-free time*3 of KCP-102 is 3 minutes, of the time of the existing KE-4898-W*4 product.

2: The odor that is generated at the time of curing is lower, and has a higher level of safety.

3: Because the ignition temperature is high, at more than 70 ?, the handling time and effort needed during the time of transport and storage can be reduced.

4: It exhibits good adhesion with various resins and also there are almost no corrosive effects on metals.*5

There are 3 products lined up in the KCP Series according to their viscosity index: KCP-100 (low viscosity), KCP-101 (mid-viscosity) and KCP-102 (paste type). All of them are tube-type, and one can work simply by pushing the contents out from the tube-type container. Going forward, Shin-Etsu Chemical will continue to strive to meet the requests of our customers and develop products that have various added functions as we work to expand the line-up of our products.

Shin-Etsu Chemical will continue to endeavor to enhance our ability to contribute to the solution of various social and customer issues by developing and supplying advanced functional silicone products through making full use of the technological power and knowhow that Shin-Etsu has nurtured up to now, as we work to further contribute to the realization of the sustainability of society.

Footnotes:

*1 Cyclopentanone is an organic compound represented by the chemical formula (CH2)4CO. It is one of the cyclic ketones and is a volatile colorless liquid.

*2 Existing products include types of acetic acid, oxime, alcohol and acetone, and each have their own characteristics.

*3 It is the time that it takes until when one touches the surface, it will not stick to one's finger.

*4 Curing Condition: 23?/50%Relative Humidity

*5 Metal substrates should be tested prior to use with this product to insure performance.

