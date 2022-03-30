Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Update on the current situation in Ukraine

30March 2022

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Update on the current situation in Ukraine

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, announces the resumption of its production activities. All of our employees are safe. The Company is monitoring the situation daily and taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and essential needs of its employees. The assets and the operations are secured. Further updates will be delivered as appropriate.

