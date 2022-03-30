Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Update on the current situation in Ukraine
London, March 29
30March 2022
Update on the current situation in Ukraine
Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, announces the resumption of its production activities. All of our employees are safe. The Company is monitoring the situation daily and taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and essential needs of its employees. The assets and the operations are secured. Further updates will be delivered as appropriate.
Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.
