AIM and Media Release

30 March 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change of PDMR interests

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that Stephen Hay, General Manager - Marketing and a person discharging managerial responsibilities in respect of Base Resources for the purposes of the United Kingdom's Market Abuse Regulation, sold 300,000 ordinary shares on market between 25 March and 28 March 2022 for an average price of A$0.325 per share.

The sales occurred for the purposes of funding Mr Hay's income tax liability arising from the previously announced exercise of his vested Long Term Incentive Plan performance rights.

Following the sales, Mr Hay holds 2,022,811 ordinary shares in Base Resources.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

