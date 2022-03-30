Timo Leukefeld GmbH has started offering a decentralized water-heating solution with capacities ranging from 125 liters to 200 liters.From pv magazine Germany Timo Leukefeld GmbH has started selling a new hot water tank and heater in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The boiler relies on two AC heating rods and uses excess solar power from rooftop PV systems to generate domestic hot water. It is available in capacities of 125 liters, 160 liters, and 200 liters, "With our boiler, homeowners can raise the overall self-sufficiency in terms of heating, water heating and electricity by five to ten ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...