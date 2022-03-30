Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2022 | 08:05
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces delivery of Herentals Green Logistics


With the delivery of Herentals Green Logistics, Intervest is creating a futureproof business cluster of approximately 120.000 m² in the Kempen.

In this sustainable redevelopment project, a combination of logistics spaces and offices, and also an Intervest inhouse realisation built to BREEAM sustainability criteria, nearly all the finished space is already fully let.

Attachment

  • PR_Herentals_Green_Logistics (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f3f011e-6bbd-4566-9072-53f44545b342)

