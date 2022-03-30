Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News“ erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
30.03.2022 | 08:16
Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 09:00 CEST.

The meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders. Voting will be handled online during the meeting. Information about log-in details for the meeting is available in the notice of the general meeting and on www.akerasa.com. The web page also includes a guide for online participation. Online voting in advance of the meeting is also possible. Go to www.akerasa.com to cast your vote. The deadline for prior voting and proxies is April 20, 2022, at 16:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice, Proxy and Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022
  • Remuneration Report 2021
  • Proposal from the Nomination Committee
  • Recommendation for Election of New Auditor

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available on www.akerasa.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3534692

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3534692/aacf1563f425642f.pdf

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3534692/b7278fa92755c9a0.pdf

Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3534692/ba735cebfaec1c5a.pdf

Remuneration Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3534692/8555835d7710f8d9.pdf

Proposal from the Nomination Committee 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3534692/bc23aa4c493fc5c5.pdf

Recommendation for Election of New Auditor

© 2022 PR Newswire
