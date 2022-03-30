DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30 March 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 March 2022 it purchased a total of 294,445 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 250,000 44,445 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.278 GBP1.070 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.254 GBP1.052 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.269662 GBP1.061643

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 715,641,823 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1260 1.254 XDUB 08:30:25 00057981961TRLO0 7265 1.254 XDUB 08:30:25 00057981962TRLO0 8525 1.254 XDUB 08:38:57 00057982153TRLO0 7950 1.254 XDUB 09:07:45 00057983283TRLO0 5064 1.254 XDUB 09:07:55 00057983320TRLO0 8525 1.254 XDUB 09:15:44 00057983517TRLO0 4877 1.254 XDUB 09:15:44 00057983518TRLO0 6143 1.254 XDUB 09:15:44 00057983519TRLO0 8525 1.254 XDUB 09:16:00 00057983530TRLO0 5986 1.254 XDUB 09:16:00 00057983531TRLO0 6044 1.254 XDUB 09:16:03 00057983533TRLO0 5981 1.260 XDUB 09:29:10 00057983843TRLO0 6211 1.260 XDUB 09:36:35 00057984043TRLO0 10167 1.276 XDUB 10:03:16 00057984812TRLO0 1040 1.274 XDUB 10:17:37 00057986157TRLO0 1250 1.274 XDUB 10:17:37 00057986158TRLO0 1170 1.274 XDUB 10:17:37 00057986159TRLO0 2275 1.274 XDUB 10:17:37 00057986160TRLO0 5602 1.276 XDUB 10:36:20 00057987292TRLO0 5155 1.274 XDUB 11:04:09 00057988960TRLO0 1750 1.278 XDUB 12:00:25 00057991779TRLO0 4500 1.278 XDUB 12:00:25 00057991780TRLO0 3200 1.278 XDUB 12:00:25 00057991781TRLO0 978 1.278 XDUB 12:00:25 00057991782TRLO0 4500 1.278 XDUB 12:30:35 00057993057TRLO0 4504 1.278 XDUB 12:30:35 00057993058TRLO0 996 1.278 XDUB 12:30:35 00057993059TRLO0 4500 1.278 XDUB 12:53:56 00057994879TRLO0 4500 1.278 XDUB 12:59:27 00057995122TRLO0 4500 1.278 XDUB 13:00:27 00057995163TRLO0 4500 1.278 XDUB 13:16:32 00057996074TRLO0 1191 1.278 XDUB 13:16:32 00057996075TRLO0 5731 1.276 XDUB 13:30:25 00057997563TRLO0 5485 1.272 XDUB 13:56:38 00057999896TRLO0 1750 1.274 XDUB 13:56:38 00057999897TRLO0 500 1.272 XDUB 14:31:02 00058002676TRLO0 5706 1.272 XDUB 14:53:22 00058004608TRLO0 2187 1.276 XDUB 15:40:34 00058007481TRLO0 1192 1.276 XDUB 15:40:34 00058007482TRLO0 1041 1.276 XDUB 15:40:34 00058007483TRLO0 93 1.276 XDUB 15:40:34 00058007484TRLO0 525 1.276 XDUB 15:40:34 00058007485TRLO0 12500 1.278 XDUB 15:42:34 00058007641TRLO0 360 1.278 XDUB 15:42:34 00058007642TRLO0 4500 1.278 XDUB 15:42:34 00058007643TRLO0 12500 1.278 XDUB 15:42:34 00058007644TRLO0 4357 1.278 XDUB 15:42:34 00058007645TRLO0 4500 1.278 XDUB 15:42:34 00058007646TRLO0 1750 1.278 XDUB 15:42:34 00058007647TRLO0 6346 1.278 XDUB 15:42:34 00058007648TRLO0 6682 1.278 XDUB 15:54:01 00058008557TRLO0 5208 1.278 XDUB 15:57:46 00058008885TRLO0 5723 1.278 XDUB 16:03:46 00058009473TRLO0 5796 1.278 XDUB 16:10:38 00058010264TRLO0 3215 1.278 XDUB 16:16:46 00058010921TRLO0 3719 1.276 XDUB 16:18:45 00058011168TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 800 105.20 XLON 08:36:38 00057982118TRLO0 106 105.20 XLON 08:36:38 00057982119TRLO0 1600 105.20 XLON 08:36:38 00057982120TRLO0 490 105.20 XLON 08:36:38 00057982121TRLO0 507 105.40 XLON 09:15:44 00057983520TRLO0 1810 106.00 XLON 09:16:00 00057983526TRLO0 944 105.80 XLON 09:16:00 00057983527TRLO0 2132 105.80 XLON 09:16:00 00057983528TRLO0 2000 105.80 XLON 09:16:00 00057983529TRLO0 3254 105.60 XLON 09:16:03 00057983532TRLO0 2474 105.60 XLON 09:16:04 00057983536TRLO0 2061 105.60 XLON 09:16:05 00057983542TRLO0 2500 105.60 XLON 09:16:07 00057983543TRLO0 2000 105.60 XLON 09:20:48 00057983632TRLO0 1135 105.60 XLON 09:20:48 00057983633TRLO0 2000 105.80 XLON 09:43:06 00057984154TRLO0 1538 105.80 XLON 09:43:06 00057984155TRLO0 3760 107.00 XLON 09:58:25 00057984578TRLO0 737 107.00 XLON 10:17:37 00057986161TRLO0 200 107.00 XLON 10:17:37 00057986162TRLO0 2665 107.00 XLON 13:56:38 00057999892TRLO0 3225 107.00 XLON 13:56:38 00057999893TRLO0 3477 107.00 XLON 13:56:38 00057999894TRLO0 3030 107.00 XLON 13:56:38 00057999895TRLO0

