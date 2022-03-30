Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
30.03.22
08:02 Uhr
1,266 Euro
+0,026
+2,10 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
30.03.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 March 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 March 2022 it purchased a total of 294,445 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           250,000     44,445 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.278     GBP1.070 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.254     GBP1.052 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.269662    GBP1.061643

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 715,641,823 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1260       1.254         XDUB      08:30:25      00057981961TRLO0 
7265       1.254         XDUB      08:30:25      00057981962TRLO0 
8525       1.254         XDUB      08:38:57      00057982153TRLO0 
7950       1.254         XDUB      09:07:45      00057983283TRLO0 
5064       1.254         XDUB      09:07:55      00057983320TRLO0 
8525       1.254         XDUB      09:15:44      00057983517TRLO0 
4877       1.254         XDUB      09:15:44      00057983518TRLO0 
6143       1.254         XDUB      09:15:44      00057983519TRLO0 
8525       1.254         XDUB      09:16:00      00057983530TRLO0 
5986       1.254         XDUB      09:16:00      00057983531TRLO0 
6044       1.254         XDUB      09:16:03      00057983533TRLO0 
5981       1.260         XDUB      09:29:10      00057983843TRLO0 
6211       1.260         XDUB      09:36:35      00057984043TRLO0 
10167      1.276         XDUB      10:03:16      00057984812TRLO0 
1040       1.274         XDUB      10:17:37      00057986157TRLO0 
1250       1.274         XDUB      10:17:37      00057986158TRLO0 
1170       1.274         XDUB      10:17:37      00057986159TRLO0 
2275       1.274         XDUB      10:17:37      00057986160TRLO0 
5602       1.276         XDUB      10:36:20      00057987292TRLO0 
5155       1.274         XDUB      11:04:09      00057988960TRLO0 
1750       1.278         XDUB      12:00:25      00057991779TRLO0 
4500       1.278         XDUB      12:00:25      00057991780TRLO0 
3200       1.278         XDUB      12:00:25      00057991781TRLO0 
978       1.278         XDUB      12:00:25      00057991782TRLO0 
4500       1.278         XDUB      12:30:35      00057993057TRLO0 
4504       1.278         XDUB      12:30:35      00057993058TRLO0 
996       1.278         XDUB      12:30:35      00057993059TRLO0 
4500       1.278         XDUB      12:53:56      00057994879TRLO0 
4500       1.278         XDUB      12:59:27      00057995122TRLO0 
4500       1.278         XDUB      13:00:27      00057995163TRLO0 
4500       1.278         XDUB      13:16:32      00057996074TRLO0 
1191       1.278         XDUB      13:16:32      00057996075TRLO0 
5731       1.276         XDUB      13:30:25      00057997563TRLO0 
5485       1.272         XDUB      13:56:38      00057999896TRLO0 
1750       1.274         XDUB      13:56:38      00057999897TRLO0 
500       1.272         XDUB      14:31:02      00058002676TRLO0 
5706       1.272         XDUB      14:53:22      00058004608TRLO0 
2187       1.276         XDUB      15:40:34      00058007481TRLO0 
1192       1.276         XDUB      15:40:34      00058007482TRLO0 
1041       1.276         XDUB      15:40:34      00058007483TRLO0 
93        1.276         XDUB      15:40:34      00058007484TRLO0 
525       1.276         XDUB      15:40:34      00058007485TRLO0 
12500      1.278         XDUB      15:42:34      00058007641TRLO0 
360       1.278         XDUB      15:42:34      00058007642TRLO0 
4500       1.278         XDUB      15:42:34      00058007643TRLO0 
12500      1.278         XDUB      15:42:34      00058007644TRLO0 
4357       1.278         XDUB      15:42:34      00058007645TRLO0 
4500       1.278         XDUB      15:42:34      00058007646TRLO0 
1750       1.278         XDUB      15:42:34      00058007647TRLO0 
6346       1.278         XDUB      15:42:34      00058007648TRLO0 
6682       1.278         XDUB      15:54:01      00058008557TRLO0 
5208       1.278         XDUB      15:57:46      00058008885TRLO0 
5723       1.278         XDUB      16:03:46      00058009473TRLO0 
5796       1.278         XDUB      16:10:38      00058010264TRLO0 
3215       1.278         XDUB      16:16:46      00058010921TRLO0 
3719       1.276         XDUB      16:18:45      00058011168TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
800       105.20        XLON      08:36:38      00057982118TRLO0 
106       105.20        XLON      08:36:38      00057982119TRLO0 
1600       105.20        XLON      08:36:38      00057982120TRLO0 
490       105.20        XLON      08:36:38      00057982121TRLO0 
507       105.40        XLON      09:15:44      00057983520TRLO0 
1810       106.00        XLON      09:16:00      00057983526TRLO0 
944       105.80        XLON      09:16:00      00057983527TRLO0 
2132       105.80        XLON      09:16:00      00057983528TRLO0 
2000       105.80        XLON      09:16:00      00057983529TRLO0 
3254       105.60        XLON      09:16:03      00057983532TRLO0 
2474       105.60        XLON      09:16:04      00057983536TRLO0 
2061       105.60        XLON      09:16:05      00057983542TRLO0 
2500       105.60        XLON      09:16:07      00057983543TRLO0 
2000       105.60        XLON      09:20:48      00057983632TRLO0 
1135       105.60        XLON      09:20:48      00057983633TRLO0 
2000       105.80        XLON      09:43:06      00057984154TRLO0 
1538       105.80        XLON      09:43:06      00057984155TRLO0 
3760       107.00        XLON      09:58:25      00057984578TRLO0 
737       107.00        XLON      10:17:37      00057986161TRLO0 
200       107.00        XLON      10:17:37      00057986162TRLO0 
2665       107.00        XLON      13:56:38      00057999892TRLO0 
3225       107.00        XLON      13:56:38      00057999893TRLO0 
3477       107.00        XLON      13:56:38      00057999894TRLO0 
3030       107.00        XLON      13:56:38      00057999895TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  152331 
EQS News ID:  1314921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1314921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
