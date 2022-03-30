MillTechFX, the FinTech affiliate of Millennium Global Investments, has expanded into Europe following the success of its multi-bank foreign exchange (FX) marketplace in the UK and North America.

Over the past year, the FX marketplace has been accumulating client business from asset managers and corporates across the globe. Its clients have already traded tens of billions of US dollars and usage is continuing to grow.

The firm has selected Paris for its European hub and is now ready to hit the ground running across the EU after receiving regulatory approval from both French financial authorities the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and the Prudential and Resolution Control Authority (ACPR).

Asset managers and corporates have had little choice but to suffer from significantly overpaying1 for their currency execution and hedging requirements as well as the operational burden of implementing and managing multiple relationships to seek best execution.

MillTechFX is looking to change this by revolutionising the FX market with its multi-bank FX marketplace which allows asset managers and corporates to significantly reduce both FX costs and the operational burden associated with FX execution and rolling hedging requirements. Its independent end-to-end currency solution provides direct access to wholesale FX rates from up to 10+ counterparty banks and transparent best execution.

MillTechFX aims to deliver a fairer, more transparent and cost-effective FX execution and hedging solution, building on decades of experience from Millennium Global which manages over $19.5bn in institutional currency mandates*.

Eric Huttman, CEO of MillTechFX, said: "Over the past 12 months we have seen terrific growth in terms of clients onboarded and volumes transacted on our FX marketplace. This success indicates that asset managers and corporate treasurers are actively moving away from traditional FX processes and partnerships in favour of cost-effective, efficient and transparent multi-bank solutions. As a firm with global ambitions, we look forward to extending the benefits of our marketplace to European corporates and asset managers via our hub in Paris."

Stephanie Aufan, Directeur Général of MillTechFX Europe, said: "Paris is one of the top tech cities in Europe, boasting a deep pool of talent as well as excellent transport links to London and the rest of Europe. From our Paris hub, we will open the door to more transparent, efficient and cost-effective access to multi-bank FX execution, levelling the playing field for asset managers and corporates across Europe."

About MillTechFX

MillTechFX is an independent, comparative multi-bank FX marketplace explicitly designed for fund managers, institutional investors, and corporate treasurers, with a pinpoint focus on reducing their FX execution costs and operational burden.

It harnesses the purchasing power of Millennium Global, one of the world's largest specialist currency managers with 25 years of FX expertise, USD 760bn in annual FX volume and USD 19.5 bn assets under management.

Clients get direct access to institutional-grade FX rates from up to 10+ counterparty banks, enabling best execution with full cost transparency. Its clients have already traded billions of USDs through MillTechFX, with volume growing every month.

Headquartered in London, the world's largest FX hub, MillTechFX is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), registered with the USA's National Futures Association (NFA) and Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC).

*The AUM, managed by Millennium Global Investments Ltd (MGIL) as at 31st December 2021, is a combination of USD 19,361 million in notional AUM for unfunded managed accounts, and USD 148 million AUM in funded vehicles.

The 2021 annual traded volume refers to all Millennium Group activity. Millennium Group comprises Millennium Global Investments Limited, Millennium Global (Europe) SAS and Millennium Global Treasury Services Limited.

Important Disclosures

This document, including the information provided herein, is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to subscribe to or purchase any of the products or services mentioned.

The information contained is intended for Professional Clients (or elective professional clients only). MillTechFX does not target retail clients as the products offered by MillTechFX are not suitable for or made available to retail clients.

The information herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. You should consult your investment, tax, legal accounting or other advisors.

