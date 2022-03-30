NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tele2 (91/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2) published on March 28, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Tele2 proposes that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 28, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 13.00 per share, pending closing of T-Mobile Netherlands sell transaction, as well as an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.40 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 29, 2022. Provided that the proposal of the dividend is approved, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055455