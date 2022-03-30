Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce Cecilia Vicuña as the Next Hyundai Commission Artist

Hyundai Commission, a key part of the unique partnership between Hyundai Motor and Tate, to unveil a new site-specific work by Cecilia Vicuña in Tate Modern's Turbine Hall this October

Vicuña, known for the way she explores pressing concerns about ecology, community and social justice, to create the next Hyundai Commission

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Tate Modern today announced that Chilean artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña will create the next Hyundai Commission for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall. Hyundai Commission: Cecilia Vicuña will open to the public from October 13, 2022 to April 16, 2023.

The annual Hyundai Commission offers artists an opportunity to create new work for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall, a space that has hosted some of the world's most memorable and acclaimed works of contemporary art. This year's Hyundai Commission by Cecilia Vicuña will be the seventh in this series of extraordinary works.

Cecilia Vicuña (b.1948) is perhaps best known for her radical textile sculptures, combining natural materials and traditional crafts. A prolific multi-disciplinary artist, Vicuña explores the pressing concerns of ecology, community, and social justice. Born and raised in Santiago, Vicuña went into exile during the early 1970s after the violent military coup against former Chilean President Salvador Allende. This sense of impermanence, and a desire to preserve and pay tribute to the country's indigenous history and culture have characterized her career, spanning half a century.

Vicuña's ephemeral and environmentally conscious work combines the tactile ritual of weaving with assemblage, poetry, performance, and painting. Her creations include the ongoing series Precarios, tiny sculptures combining feathers, stone, plastic, wood, wire, shells, cloth and other human-made detritus, and Quipus, hanging textile installations which draw on an ancient Andean method of communication through knotting-colored strings.

"Cecilia Vicuña's work explores generations of memory and history from a wider perspective, attending to the world around us," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company. "We look forward to seeing how the seventh Hyundai Commission with Vicuña invites audiences to think about their role in a broader conversation about our present and future."

