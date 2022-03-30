Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
30.03.2022 | 10:04
All Star Minerals Plc - Director Appointment

London, March 30


30 March 2022

All Star Minerals Plc
("ASMO", "All Star" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company announces the appointment of Marcel ("Marc") Nally as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

Marc Nally has been appointed as a Non-executive Director. Mr Nally is an experienced geologist and exploration manager with over 20 years' experience of mining and mineral exploration in Africa, South America and Europe.

Mr Nally was a founding Director and former Managing Director of Moxico Resources PLC, a private operating, development and exploration mining company that commenced copper mining operations at its Mimbula Copper Mine in Zambia in late-2020.

The appointment of Mr Nally follows the recent restructuring of the Board and appointment of Mr Jason Brewer as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer commented"I am pleased that Marc has joined the Board of All Star. He brings very strong technical credentials and his experience of working in Africa and in Zambia in particular will assist us greatly as we look toassess a number of new project and investment opportunities.

Save as set out below, no further information regarding Mr Marc Nally is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Mr Marcel Desmond Nally (aged 53) has held the following current and former directorships within the past five years:

Current DirectorshipsFormer Directorships in the past five years
N/AEuro Africa Kalengwa Mines Limited
Moxico Resources PLC
Moxico Resources Zambia Limited
Moxico Resources Ltd

Mr Nally holds no ordinary shares or warrants over ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer		jason@allstarminerals.co.uk

Contact via BlytheRay Financial PR and IR (details below)
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Broker
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Ewan Leggat / Charlie Bouverat
+ 44 (0)20 3470 0470
Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe and Megan Ray		+44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution regarding forward looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

