All Star Minerals Plc - Director Appointment





30 March 2022

All Star Minerals Plc

("ASMO", "All Star" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company announces the appointment of Marcel ("Marc") Nally as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

Marc Nally has been appointed as a Non-executive Director. Mr Nally is an experienced geologist and exploration manager with over 20 years' experience of mining and mineral exploration in Africa, South America and Europe.

Mr Nally was a founding Director and former Managing Director of Moxico Resources PLC, a private operating, development and exploration mining company that commenced copper mining operations at its Mimbula Copper Mine in Zambia in late-2020.

The appointment of Mr Nally follows the recent restructuring of the Board and appointment of Mr Jason Brewer as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer commented"I am pleased that Marc has joined the Board of All Star. He brings very strong technical credentials and his experience of working in Africa and in Zambia in particular will assist us greatly as we look toassess a number of new project and investment opportunities.

Save as set out below, no further information regarding Mr Marc Nally is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Mr Marcel Desmond Nally (aged 53) has held the following current and former directorships within the past five years:

Current Directorships Former Directorships in the past five years N/A Euro Africa Kalengwa Mines Limited Moxico Resources PLC Moxico Resources Zambia Limited Moxico Resources Ltd

Mr Nally holds no ordinary shares or warrants over ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

