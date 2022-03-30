Ethical online retailer Wholee threatening Amazon, eBay and Wish dominance with 6 million downloads globally and targets for even greater growth.

LONDON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers are increasingly choosing zero markup and ethical online retail app Wholee (https://www.wholeeshopping.com/) over established e-commerce vendors, after it saw rapid growth in app downloads and sales on both sides of the Atlantic.

Positioning itself as a credible rival to online retail giants, including Amazon, eBay, and Wish, the app has surged past 6 million downloads globally - more than double the population of Rome - with over 250,000 installations in the first two months of this year alone. The first quarter of 2022 also shows the USA is Wholee's fastest growing market, with sales growing by 40 per cent, followed closely by the UK - still Wholee's largest market - with 30 per cent.

Wholee is available online at https://www.wholeeshopping.com/, as well as Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Commenting, Wholee spokesperson Eleanor Thomas said:

"We are delighted with the sustained growth in both app downloads and global sales. Our continued success is a vindication of our customer-focused approach to online retail. As more and more retailers devote greater resources to their online offering, customers are becoming more discerning over not just what they buy, but how they find the shopping experience, and whether they feel valued as more than a number in sales statistics."

Looking to build on the strong start to 2022, Wholee have also launched a new social media marketing effort to showcase its unique offerings to the USA, UK and beyond. Highlighting the benefits of shopping with Wholee, including 3D product viewing and true sizing, the campaign is running until the middle of April across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Elaborating on the campaign, Eleanor Thomas said:

"While we are delighted with the growth we have seen in the first quarter of 2022, it is not the Wholee way to sit and become complacent. Much of our growth since we began in late 2020 has been through social media and word of mouth, and this marketing campaign is looking to expand the brand's reach even further. The influence of social media on the modern consumer cannot be overstated, and we are confident this campaign will consolidate what has already been a positive start to the year."

About Wholee

Wholee is a disruptor to the online retail marketplace which connects users directly to approved factories. Launched in August 2020, Canada-based Wholee works by connecting users with over 100,000 manufacturers across the globe. It offers good quality products at wholesale prices and gives users access to millions of modern consumer products across a range of categories, including electronics, fashion, home & garden, and lifestyle. Today Wholee is servicing customers across the world, including in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, France and Germany.