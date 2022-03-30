Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
WKN: A2PS0P ISIN: US92764N1028  
PR Newswire
30.03.2022
40 Leser
Camden Property Trust Set to Join S&P 500; Matador Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vir Biotechnology to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) will replace People's United Financial Inc. (NASD: PBCT) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASD: VIR) will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4.  S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) is acquiring People's United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4. 

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 4, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

Camden Property Trust

CPT

Real Estate


S&P 500

Deletion

People's United Financial

PBCT

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Matador Resources

MTDR

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Camden Property Trust

CPT

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Vir Biotechnology

VIR

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Matador Resources

MTDR

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2022 PR Newswire
