Ultimovacs ASA: Ultimovacs to host Investor Days 2022: Meet the Team

Oslo, 30 March 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, will host Investor Days 2022: Meet the Team events in several cities. The events are open to investors, business and collaboration partners, and friends and supporters of the company.



The Investor Days 2022 are starting in Oslo on April 20, 2022 from 16:00 to 18:00.

The events will feature presentations by management after which there will be an opportunity for dialogue with members of the Ultimovacs team. Light refreshments will be served. Registration deadline for the Investor Day in Oslo is April 15, 2022.

Similar events are planned to follow in Bergen, Gothenburg, Stavanger, Stockholm and Trondheim, based on interest.

For registration of interest and further details of the Investor Days 2022: Meet the Team, please go to www.ultimovacs.com or register here:

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs' lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1's impact in multiple cancer types in combination with other immunotherapies. Ultimovacs' second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

