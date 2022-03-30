Experian's solutions will enable Black Opal to make real-time credit offers and mitigate fraud

To help increase financial access for consumers who have recently come to the U.S., Experian today announced the integration of Experian's PowerCurve and CrossCoreTM platforms into Black Opal's credit decisioning process. This process will be used on the new Black Opal credit card, which is available now.

Black Opal is dedicated to helping U.S. immigrants build credit so they can integrate into society and improve their financial health. Experian's capabilities will enable Black Opal to make real-time credit decisions and manage identity verification and fraud prevention.

"We understand that many expatriates, professionals and immigrants lack access to traditional credit," said Robert Boxberger, Experian's President of Decision Analytics, North America. "That's why we're proud to work with Black Opal to incorporate our data, advanced analytics and technology to enable real-time decisions while also mitigating fraud risks. Experian is committed to driving financial inclusion and providing clients with data-driven solutions that enable effective, secure decisioning in today's dynamic environment."

Black Opal provides a range of essential services to people who've moved to the United States, namely the Black Opal credit card for expatriates. "As an Australian, I'm passionate about driving financial inclusion because I know first-hand how hard it is to develop a credit history in a new country," said Matthew Holden, Founder and CEO of Black Opal. "Black Opal's mission is to help our customers who have moved to the United States. We chose Experian because of its extraordinary breadth and depth of tools that enable Black Opal to make better decisions and make a real difference for our customers."

Experian's integrated digital identity and fraud risk platform, CrossCore, will help Black Opal respond to fraud risks. It combines risk-based authentication, identity proofing and fraud detection into a single cloud platform. With flexible decisioning orchestration and advanced analytics, CrossCore enables clients to reduce fraud losses while maintaining a frictionless experience for the consumer.

Experian's credit decisioning solutions powered by PowerCurve include Prequalification, which is a robust data gathering and decisioning offering that prequalifies consumers for loan products in real-time, prior to loan application. It's initiated by the consumer and, if criteria are met, provides them with credit options. Prequalification is a soft inquiry and doesn't affect a consumer's credit score. Once the consumer chooses to move forward, Instant Credit helps determine, in real time, if a consumer meets lending criteria so a lender can make decisions about opening new credit products or line increases for customers.

To learn more about Experian's PowerCurve decision management suite, please visit: https://www.experian.com/strategy-management/powercurve-video. To learn more about Experian's CrossCore platform, please visit: https://www.experian.com/decision-analytics/crosscore-fraud-prevention-platform.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,000 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Black Opal

Black Opal Inc. was founded in Sydney, Australia and moved to the United States in 2017. Black Opal is a proptech/fintech startup that offers credit cards, international foreign exchange, and international savings/funds in Australia, United States, United Kingdom, Germany and other countries. Black Opal has offices in the United States, Australia and India.

