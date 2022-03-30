Draslovka Holding a.s. ("Draslovka" or "the Company"), a Czech-based, global leader in cyanide-based chemical specialties and agricultural chemicals including next generation fumigants and biocides, has temporarily reduced production of sodium cyanide (NaCN) to a minimum level at its facility in Kolín, Czech Republic. This decision comes in response to the unprecedented spike in input costs experienced following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The invasion in Ukraine exacerbated a market situation where prices were already near historic highs.

NaCN production costs in Europe have almost trebled in 2022 due to the impact that the invasion and subsequent global trade sanctions has had on the prices of the energy and materials used such as natural gas and ammonia in the Company's production processes. This increase, which is also exacerbated by ever-increasing shipping costs, has made the manufacture of NaCN temporarily uneconomical given the current spot prices.

Draslovka's European production facilities in Kolín, therefore, are re-focusing on other Draslovka products that are less affected by the recent energy volatility or whose prices have increased proportionally to this unprecedented increase in production cost. The products include KCN, DPG, Chelates and other chemical specialties.

The seamless supply of NaCN to the Company's customers remains a key priority. Draslovka Mining Solutions plant in Memphis, America's largest sodium cyanide production facility, is unaffected by this decision, and will be fully utilized to ensure the ongoing seamless supply to Draslovka's customers. Due to the flexibility of Draslovka's European production portfolio, the Company expects a relatively small financial impact of the decision on the business as a whole. There will be no redundancies at the Kolín plant as a result of this decision.

Pavel Bružek, CEO of Draslovka, said:

"Spiking gas and raw materials prices, ever-increasing shipping costs and the economic isolation of the Russian Federation exaggerate the long-term market dynamics at play, making the manufacture of NaCN in Europe temporarily uneconomical with the current spot prices not currently covering the variable costs of NaCN production in EU.

I would like to personally reiterate that despite the developments outlined, seamless supply remains an absolutely core element of our commitment to our customers. Draslovka recognizes the mining industry's critical need for a reliable supply of sodium cyanide and we will continue working diligently to support our customers' operations. We have a number of tools at our disposal to do so, including the Americas' largest production facility and most robust distribution network."

/ENDS

About Draslovka Holding a.s.

Draslovka Holding a.s. (Draslovka) is a global leader in cyanide-based chemical specialties and agricultural chemicals including next generation fumigants and biocides. A private holding company based in the Czech Republic, it is owned by four Czech families collaborating within a framework of bpd partners, a leading family office based in Prague. Draslovka has more than 100 years of experience in hydrogen cyanide (HCN) production and HCN chemistry and specializes in the production of fully synthetic and highly purified liquid HCN, which undergoes further processing for application in a variety of downstream products ranging from the mining through to agriculture sectors. Draslovka aims to be a leading global player in the production of cyanides for use in synthesis, mining, and industrial and agricultural applications.

Draslovka operates in three areas:

1. Chemical Specialities utilizing cyanide-based molecules for a variety of industrial and pharmaceutical applications.

2. Agriculture Science producing sustainable fumigants, fertilizers and growth regulators, which help to increase crop yields.

3. Industrial Chemicals creating chemical compounds for use in a variety of industries ranging from mining and coating.

About Draslovka Mining Solutions

Draslovka Mining Solutions, a fully owne subsidiary of Draslovka Holding, is the world leader in solid sodium cyanide (NaCN) production headquartered in the United States. The business counts a number of the world's top mining companies as long-term customers, has advanced manufacturing and packaging capabilities, and offers end-to-end operational excellence enabling it to support the safety and efficiency of its customers' operations. It has operated the largest solid sodium cyanide plant in the world since 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, and also has a new plant in Durango, Mexico which is scheduled to open soon to help meet growing demand.

About Cyanides

Cyanide are substances consisting of Carbon and Nitrogen (CN) which are abundant in nature. These CN based substances have large variety of usages in mining, agriculture, automotive, electroplating surface treatment, pharmaceutical intermediates, which are used in producing many products of our daily use. For more information about cyanides, their use and effects on environment and human health please go to www.cyanides.org.

Issued on behalf of Draslovka by FTI Consulting

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005427/en/

Contacts:

For interviews or media enquiries, please contact:

Nicholas Brown

FTI Consulting

draslovka@fticonsulting.com