ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2022 | 12:08
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intersects 1.16 g/t gold over 68.9 metres at Powerline Deposit, Aurmac Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from twenty-one (21) diamond drill holes completed during the Company's 2021 exploration program at the Powerline deposit (the "Powerline Deposit") located on the Company's AurMac Property.

Assay highlights include:

  • 48.6 metres ("m") of 0.51 g/t Au from 36.7 m in DDH AX-21-166
  • 69.4 m of 0.63 g/t Au from 125.9 m in DDH AX-21-170
  • 47.2 m of 0.50 g/t Au from surface (10.7 m) in AX-21-191
  • 70.0 m of 0.65 g/t Au from surface (10.7 m) in AX-21-194
  • 96.7 m of 0.86 g/t Au from 73.4 m in AX-21-197
  • 81.9 m of 0.79 g/t Au from 32.5 m in AX-21-199
  • 68.9 m of 1.16 g/t Au from surface (10.7 m) in AX-21-202

"These latest assay results from our 2021 drill program continues to show the extensive nature of gold mineralization around the Powerline Deposit on the AurMac Property and importantly, continues to add to the interpreted geologic controls that will be used to update the AurMac Gold Resource estimations during the second quarter." Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan stated. "We are looking forward to the remaining sixteen (16) holes from the 2021 program."

Results from these twenty-one (21) drill holes are consistent with previous exploration drill results at the Powerline Deposit (see Tables 1 to 3 and Figures 1 and 2). The areal extent of interpreted gold mineralization from near/on-surface continues to expand with each batch of assay results received (see Figure 1).

In 2021, step-out drilling to the east and west of the Powerline Deposit identified a near/on-surface gold trend that is interpreted to have grade continuity over 1.2 kilometres of strike length (see Banyan's news release dated January 10, 2022). A section of this zone has been drilled at 25 m centres, along cardinal and intercardinal directions, over a 200 m x 200 m area to test the continuity of mineralization along strike and down dip, which will be used to refine the geological/mineralization model of the Powerline Deposit in advance of an updated mineral resource estimate the Company is planning to complete in Q2- 2022. Results from the Powerline Deposit received to date are summarized separately in Table 2 and their locations are shown in Figure 2. Visible gold from four (4) of these holes is shown in Image 1.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:

A) AX-21-167: 173.7 m to 175.0 m - 1.17 g/t Au over 1.3 m
B) AX-21-170: 187.5 m to 188.5 m - 0.23 g/t Au over 1.0 m
C) AX-21-187: 96.4 m to 96.7 m - 24.4 g/t Au over 0.4 m
D) AX-21-194: 39.3 m to 39.9 m - 0.60 g/t Au over 0.5 m

Figure 1: Powerline Drill Hole Locations and Drill Plan Map, showing historic, completed, and proposed diamond drill holes.

Figure 2: Powerline Drill Hole Locations of 25 m drill spacing

Table 1: 2021 Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full assay results are available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m*)

Au (g/t)

AX-21-155

24.4

50.8

26.4

0.34

And

68.2

85.2

17.0

0.30

And

119.2

123.9

4.7

0.44

And

145.0

165.5

20.5

0.60

AX-21-158

67.1

77.2

10.1

0.42

And

108.2

132.6

24.4

0.36

And

158.0

159.5

1.5

1.66

And

193.8

198.6

4.8

1.61

AX-21-165

110.7

125.0

14.3

0.30

And

157.7

160.7

3.0

0.53

And

190.5

195.7

5.2

0.53

AX-21-166

36.7

85.3

48.6

0.51

AX-21-167

11.3

41.6

30.3

0.45

And

114.8

175.0

60.2

0.37

AX-21-168

39.6

48.2

8.6

0.35

And

79.3

86.6

7.3

0.89

AX-21-169

20.7

30.2

9.5

0.50

And

46.9

52.8

5.9

1.14

And

81.6

97.5

15.9

0.47

AX-21-170

13.7

195.3

181.6

0.44

Or

13.7

93.9

80.2

0.43

And

125.9

195.3

69.4

0.63

AX-21-174

97.5

111.3

13.8

0.33

AX-21-177

36.6

123.4

86.8

0.38

AX-21-180

10.7

29.0

18.3

0.96

And

53.3

70.1

16.8

0.54

And

76.2

93.0

16.8

0.31

And

121.9

134.1

12.2

0.35

And

174.5

192.0

17.5

0.29

AX-21-182

12.2

38.1

25.9

0.37

And

62.5

70.1

7.6

0.68

And

191.1

199.3

2.2

5.83

AX-21-185

15.2

22.8

7.5

0.38

And

33.3

43.8

10.5

0.37

And

60.2

73.2

13.0

0.41

And

100.5

120.4

19.9

0.42

And

174.3

193.3

19.0

0.33

AX-21-187

18.7

134.8

116.1

0.43

AX-21-191

10.7

57.9

47.2

0.50

And

91.1

115.8

24.7

0.62

And

182.9

190.0

7.1

0.58

AX-21-193

63.7

190.4

126.7

0.42

AX-21-194

10.7

80.7

70.0

0.65

And

202.1

205.8

3.7

1.04

AX-21-197

73.4

170.1

96.7

0.86

And

196.5

206.4

9.9

1.15

AX-21-199

32.5

114.4

81.9

0.79

And

144.8

152.1

7.3

1.08

And

171.7

204.2

32.5

0.75

AX-21-201

15.2

29.1

13.9

0.33

And

51.7

80.8

29.1

0.43

And

133.3

149.4

16.1

0.69

And

173.1

209.4

36.3

0.65

AX-21-202

10.7

79.6

68.9

1.16

And

153.0

179.2

26.2

0.60

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: 2021 Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results of 25 m drill spacing along cardinal and intercardinal directions. (Maps, Sections and full assay results are available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m) (8)

Au (g/t)

AX-20-58 (1)

115.3

181.4

66.1

0.25

AX-20-59 (1)

6.8

48.5

41.7

1.40

AX-20-60 (1)

8.1

178.9

170.8

0.47

AX-21-91 (2)

77.7

135.5

57.8

0.64

AX-21-93 (3)

7.6

53.3

45.7

0.69

AX-21-95 (3)

119.9

172.2

52.3

0.70

AX-21-109 (4)

8.8

78.7

69.9

0.20

AX-21-111 (4)

6.4

96.0

89.6

0.50

AX-21-153 (6)

13.7

59.4

45.7

0.47

AX-21-156 (6)

10.4

55.6

45.2

0.62

AX-21-159 (5)

4.2

56.0

51.8

0.60

AX-21-162 (6)

7.5

46.6

39.1

0.54

AX-21-164 (6)

9.9

41.5

31.6

0.68

AX-21-167(7)

11.3

41.6

30.3

0.45

AX-21-170(7)

13.7

195.3

181.6

0.44

AX-21-173 (6)

4.6

30.5

25.9

0.62

AX-21-175 (6)

9.1

114.5

105.4

0.47

AX-21-177 (7)

36.6

123.4

86.8

0.38

AX-21-180 (7)

10.7

29.0

18.3

0.96

AX-21-182 (7)

12.2

38.1

25.9

0.37

AX-21-185 (7)

15.2

73.2

58.0

0.26

AX-21-187 (7)

18.7

134.8

116.1

0.43

AX-21-191 (7)

10.7

57.9

47.2

0.50

AX-21-194 (7)

10.7

80.7

70.0

0.65

AX-21-197 (7)

73.4

170.1

96.7

0.86

AX-21-199 (7)

32.5

114.4

81.9

0.79

AX-21-201 (7)

15.2

79.3

64.0

0.29

AX-21-202 (7)

10.67

79.6

68.9

1.16

Notes: ‎

(1) Previously released on April 21, 2021

(2) Previously released on June 21, 2021

(3) Previously released on August 23, 2021

(4) Previously released on September 8, 2021

(5) Previously released on January 10, 2022

(6) Previously released on February 21, 2022

(7) Holes released in this new release

(8) True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals

Table 3: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID

East NAD83_Z8

North NAD83_Z8

Elev. (m)

Azimuth

Dip (°)

Depth (m)

AX-21-155

467702

7082902

810

006

-59

225.55

AX-21-158

466997

7083303

787

357

-58

252.98

AX-21-165

466796

7083258

780

353

-60

208.79

AX-21-166

467703

7082510

820

359

-65

232.26

AX-21-167

467574

7083101

796

355

-59

226.16

AX-21-168

466753

7083255

777

360

-60

205.74

AX-21-169

467799

7082495

826

354

-63

222.78

AX-21-170

467474

7083077

794

004

-59

216.41

AX-21-174

466697

7083292

771

360

-73

205.74

AX-21-177

467503

7083026

795

360

-60

260.6

AX-21-180

467498

7083049

795

358

-61

242.32

AX-21-182

467496

7083074

794

001

-59

209.4

AX-21-185

467571

7083026

798

356

-60

207.26

AX-21-187

467428

7083171

790

007

-63

213.36

AX-21-191

467446

7083151

791

010

-61

219.46

AX-21-193

467200

7082599

802

002

-58

208.79

AX-21-194

467468

7083126

792

001

-63

207.26

AX-21-197

467498

7083175

792

360

-63

213.36

AX-21-199

467500

7083152

791

358

-61

213.36

AX-21-201

467547

7083048

796

358

-61

215.12

AX-21-202

467506

7083130

793

004

-60

217.02

Exploration Update - 2022 Program

The Company has planned an exploration program on the AurMac Property in 2022 that is expected to include 30,000 m of diamond drilling, split between the Powerline Deposit and Aurex Hill targets. Additional drill locations will be determined after a complete review of analytical results is available. To date, forty (40) drill holes totaling approximately 9,000 m of the 2022 exploration program have been completed.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed at SGS Canada in Vancouver, BC utilising their GE_IMS21B20 analytical package which comprises a two-acid aqua regia digestion followed by a 36-element ICP-MS scan, in conjunction with the GE_FAA30V5 30g Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples with gold content exceeding the analytical thresholds of this package were reanalysed utilising an additional 30g Fire Assay Gravimetric Finish (SGS Package GO_FAG30V). All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the SGS, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to SGS laboratory in Vancouver, BC for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2021 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Upcoming Events

Banyan will be attending:

  • 121 Las Vegas, March 30-31, 2022
  • Mines & Money Connect - April 5-7, 2022
  • Vancouver Resource Investment Conference - May 17-18, 2022
    • Booth and Presentation
  • PDAC 2022 - June 13-15, 2022

All events are subject to change.

COVID-19 Update

Banyan continues to take proactive measures to protect the health and safety of our Yukon communities, our contractors and our employees from COVID 19. Exploration activities will continue to have additional safety measures in place, regularly updated to follow and exceed all the recommendations of Yukon's Chief Medical Officer.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan Gold, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The initial resource for the AurMac Property of 903,945 oz Au (see Table 1 below) was announced in May 2020. Our major strategic shareholders include Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund, Osisko Development, and Victoria Gold Corporation. Banyan is focused on gold exploration projects that have the geological potential, size of land package and proximity to infrastructure that is advantageous for a mineral project to have potential to become a mine. Our Yukon based projects both fit this model and our objective is to gain shareholder value by advancing projects in our pipeline.

The 173 sq km AurMac Property lies 30 km from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to the Keno Hill Silver District operated by Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco") and is highly prospective for structurally controlled, intrusion related gold-silver mineralization. The property is located adjacent to the main Yukon highway and just off the main access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing Yukon Energy Corp. switching power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has optioned the properties from Victoria Gold and Alexco, respectively, with a right to earn up to a 100% interest, subject to royalties.

The Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared in 2020 and consisted of 903,945 ‎ounces of gold (see Table 4). It is a near-surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resource contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip deposit and the Powerline Deposit.

Table 4: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources at a 0.2 g/t Au Cut-Off - AurMac Property

Deposit

Classification

Tonnage
Tonnes

Average Au Grade
g/t

Au Content
oz

Airstrip

Inferred

45,997,911

0.524

774,926

Powerline

Inferred

6,578,609

0.610

129,019

Total Combined

Inferred

52,576,520

0.535

903,945

Notes: ‎

  1. The effective date for the Mineral Resource is May 25, 2020.
  2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
  3. The CIM definitions were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred Mineral Resources as an ‎indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎indicated or measured Mineral Resource category.
  4. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,500/ounce, US$1.50/t mining cost, US$2.00/t processing cost, US$2.50/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope.
  5. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with National Instrument NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") requirements by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc, with technical report filed on SEDAR on July 7,2020.

The Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt is a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, with a large land package (over 125 sq km), with the resource contained in the Main Zone area (900 m x 600 m) daylighting at surface and numerous other known surface gold targets. It appears the Main Zone oxide zone would be amenable to heap leach open pit mining, with column leach recoveries of 86%. The project has an existing gravel access road.

Table 5 shows the Hyland Main Zone Indicated Gold Resource Estimate, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, at a 0.3 g/t gold equivalent cutoff, contains 8.6 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t AuEq for 236,000 AuEq ounces with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.8 million tonnes grading 0.83 g/t AuEq for 288,000 AuEq ounces.

Table 5: Hyland Main Zone Indicated Gold Resource Estimate

Cut-off Grade

(AuEq g/t)

In situ Tonnes

Au

Ag

AuEq

Grade (g/t)

Ozs

Grade (g/t)

Ozs

Grade (g/t)

Ozs

Indicated

0.3

8,637,000

0.78

216,000

7.04

1,954,000

0.85

236,000

Inferred

0.3

10,784,000

0.77

266,000

5.32

1,845,000

0.83

288,000

Notes: ‎

  1. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  2. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate.
  3. Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t AuEq. AuEq grade is based on $1,350.00/oz Au, $17.00/oz Ag and assumes a 100% recovery. The AuEq calculation does not apply any adjustment factors for difference in metallurgical recoveries of gold and silver. This information can only be derived from definitive metallurgical testing which has yet to be completed.
  4. Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Robert Carne, Allan Armitage and Paul Gray dated and filed on SEDAR on May 1, 2018.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Person

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for the Powerline Deposit to host on-surface and near-surface gold mineralization; the future expansion of the mineralized footprint at the Powerline Deposit; the expected timing of the remaining assay results from the 2021 exploration program; future drilling at the AurMac Property and the expected timing thereof; the timing and expected scope of the planned 2022 AurMac Property exploration program; the expected timing of Banyan's plans to update the mineral resource on the AurMac Property in 2022; Banyan's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration expectations, exploration or development plans; and mineral resource estimates. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695179/Banyan-Intersects-116-gt-gold-over-689-metres-at-Powerline-Deposit-Aurmac-Property-Yukon

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
