Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
WKN: A3CVK0 ISIN: GB00BP37WF17 Ticker-Symbol: PAA0 
Frankfurt
30.03.22
08:02 Uhr
3,738 Euro
+0,036
+0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
30.03.2022 | 13:31
80 Leser
Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): 1H strong performance, actively managed portfolio

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): 1H strong performance, actively managed portfolio

30-March-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Pantheon International plc (PIN) | 1H strong performance, actively managed portfolio

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Pantheon International plc (PIN) | 1H strong performance, actively managed portfolio

Pantheon International plc (PIN) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Head of Investments at Hardman & Co talks to DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his recent note entitled '1H strong performance, actively managed portfolio', tells us more about the value added by Pantheon's platform, more out about how Pantheon actively manages the platform and provides some colour on the overall market conditions.

Listen to the interview here:

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1315741 30-March-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2022 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
