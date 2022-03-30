Microdose Psychedelic Insights is opening the doors of early stage investing in Psychedelic Companies

Powered by Mission Club, PsyCap Deal Board allows Psychedelic Capital virtual event attendees ability to take part in early stage investments

Psychedelic Capital virtual event attendees ability to take part in early stage investments The first investment opportunity is now open with Med Plant Science Ltd

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics launches PsyCap Deal Board, a vehicle through which all levels of investors are able to take part in early stage investments.

To learn about and participate in their first investment opportunity, please visit: https://microdose.buzz/deal/med-plant-science-initial-financing-round/.

'Over the last 18 months of hosting the Psychedelic Capital virtual event series, we've seen an ever-increasing desire for attendees to be able to take part in early stage investments. Today, we're excited to announce that our attendees' dreams have become a reality through PsyCap Deal Board, Powered by Mission Club,' - said Patrick Moher, President, Microdose Psychedelic Insights

"By bringing investments directly to the people, we want individual investors to feel as appreciated as family offices. With no minimum financial commitment required, we're opening the doors of early stage investing to just about everyone," - Connor Haslam, CEO.

The first investment opportunity is now open with Med Plant Science Ltd. Med Plant Science is a biotech company focused on the research and development of medicines based on psychedelic substances. The company is licensed to grow, process, extract, and export psychedelic compounds from plants and mushrooms. Med Plant Science is innovating rapid onset psychedelic medications using patented nano encapsulation technology. This novel approach empowers clinicians to work with more patients and secure better outcomes.

Med Plant Science Initial Financing Round Med Plant Science is raising funds to leverage its research and development licence to develop rapid onset psychedelic medications using patented nano-encapsulation technology. The company is looking to raise $1.8M CAD.

For more information on the deal and to participate please visit: https://microdose.buzz/deal/med-plant-science-initial-financing-round/.

The next investment opportunity will be announced during Psychedelic Capital May on Thu, May 26. More details and registration, can be found on the Psychedelic Capital conference website at the following link: https://microdose.buzz/pressrelease.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This bi-monthly online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A's session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

Event Contact:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights

kristina@microdose.buzz

About Med Plant Science Ltd

About Mission Club

Mission Club brings together founders who are building solutions for mental health and climate change, and communities that want to help build a better future. Mission Club is bridging the inner and the outer world. This is the mission.

