Plant&Co gains access to DSM's distribution network of over 200 Retail Locations

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co' or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that it is now working with DSM Foods, an Ontario-based business servicing over 200 retail location through its food distribution network. An initial order for Holy Crap Superseed cereals of Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry Apple, Natural and Mango Coconut flavours have already been placed and will be distributed to an initial set of stores within the month of April.

"We are pleased to report that our strategy and execution continue to deliver. Working with distributors such as DSM is a key component to unlocking continued brand growth for Plant&Co in 2022-2023," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co Brands. "With focus on organic and inorganic growth, our ability to continually build and expand our distribution networks is key to our fulfillment strategy. This ensures a continued and sustained customer adoption of our growing brand portfolio. We look forward to working with DSM on extending our retail reach, and the continued brand adoption with new and existing consumers."



Through key milestones achieved in Q4'2021 and Q1'2022, Plant&Co is on track to have increased company-wide revenue recognition in Q2'2022 vs Q2'2021 with growth initiatives underway on all of its brands including Holy Crap Foods, YamChops, LumberHeads, and shortly the inclusion of the Heal Wellness brand. Through collaborative strategy planning with its Board of Directors and execution delivery from its management team, Plant&Co has been structured for accelerated growth and increased revenue capture in 2022 vs 2021. Through these initiatives the company is enhancing its fundamental structure to continue to increase shareholder value through increased company revenue and asset capture year-over-year.

Plant&Co would like to thank Donna Reddy for her continued support during the acquisition and onboarding of Holy Crap Brands into the Plant&Co portfolio of brands. Ms. Reddy has decided to take some personal time and will resign at the end of the month of March. Ms. Reddy's role and responsibilities are being assumed by CEO Shawn Moniz and other members of the team. We wish Ms. Reddy continued success in her future endeavors.

Background on DSM

DSM Foods is a family-owned business operating since 1985. With distribution routes into the health food industry through chained and independent grocers, restaurants, and caterers. With a specialty focus on the Kosher community that is over 400,000 strong in the GTA alone, DSM is well known and regarded in its customer base and brings a value-add service to its kosher customers and clients.



Plant based Food Market by Type



The Plant Based Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022-2029 to reach $95.52 billion by 2029. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing intolerance for animal protein amongst consumers, the growing vegan population, and the rising number of venture investments in plant-based food companies. In addition, the increasing number of research & development and new product launches by plant and protein alternative manufacturers and emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market.



source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-food-products-market-5108





Plant&Co.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/118581_8ef447614475099e_001full.jpg

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of plant-based food products through its brand portfolio of Holy Crap Cereals, YamChops 'a plant-based butcher', and LumberHeads Food Co. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com www.YamChops.com www.LumberHeads.com www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers.

About LumberHeads Food Co.

LumberHeads was started as a response to a lack of plant-based snack options available to family and friends that struggled with dietary restrictions. Over the past 10 years, LumberHeads Kettle Corn has been continuously improved based on strong connections and feedback from our community - where the spirit of "together as one" comes alive! At LumberHeads, we are working to bring you quality foods that offer healthy alternatives with a focus on simple quality ingredients. The connection with our customers is what drives us! We hope you'll find our love of food delivers a little something special!

About Heal Wellness.

Heal was created out of passion, with the mission to provide fresh and healthy, quick serve plant-based wellness food that includes smoothie bowls, smoothies, curated plant-based salads and superseed grain bowls, sandwiches, and many other menu options. Every superfood ingredient in our menu is carefully selected with intention & purpose, to help energize your body to take on the day!

For more product information please visit www.healwellness.ca

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

Plant & Co. Brands Ltd.

ir@plantandco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Plant&Co. Brands described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118581