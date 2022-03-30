The Leading Mobile Health Services and Transportation Provider Announces New and Expanded Services across the UK

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical transportation solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today that its UK-based subsidiary, Ambulnz Community Partners, has been awarded three sizeable new contracts. Reflecting the continued growth of Ambulnz Community Partners in the UK, these contracts will enable the company to expand its existing services in new territories, including the East of England and Central England, and grow their footprint in Greater Manchester.

Proudly owned by DocGo, Ambulnz Community Partners provides high-quality urgent and planned care ambulance transportation. As a result of the agreements, Ambulnz Community Partners will provide their growing customer base with transportation services including patient transfers and discharges, maternity transfers and frontline Accident Emergency (A&E).

"Growing our presence in the UK with our team at Ambulnz Community Partners demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering high-quality and accessible healthcare to as many people as possible," said DocGo President Anthony Capone. "We look forward to further broadening our international presence in 2022 and beyond."

"Our top priority is providing much-need medical transportation services to patients throughout the UK," said Joe Sheehan, Managing Director at Ambulnz Community Partners. "With these new contract wins, we're pleased to have the opportunity to service these additional communities and their residents, doing our part to help them access medical services as quickly and as easily as possible."

DocGo delivers Mobile Health and medical transportation services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers. The company's mobility solutions, enabled through coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, give patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", "outlook", "guidance", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

