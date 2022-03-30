A $2,500 trip is up for grabs ahead of May event

May. Magical. If you fancy a mouthwatering meander in the Mediterranean next month, then it could be your lucky day because Juicy Stakes have a pristine poker package waiting to be won.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will give one player the chance to travel to Malta, stay in a luxury hotel, compete in the Malta Poker Festival Main Event and more. In fact, here's everything you can win as part of the exclusive $2,500 package:

Buy-in to Day 1 of the Malta Poker Festival Main Event

5-night stay for two in the luxury 5-star Hilton Hotel

Daily Dinner Buffet at the Portomaso Casino

Tickets to the exclusive VIP Player Party

$500 to help with travel expenses

Juicy Stakes poker gear

For the chance to win, players can compete in Satellite Events running several times per day between now and April 10th, leading up to the Final which takes place on the Sunday evening when that package must be won!

A little closer to home, the Sunday Sundowner Special continues weekly with a whopping $10,000 GTD and three different formats Deepstake, Progressive Bounty and Big Bounty. The latter can earn you $75 for every player you eliminate… so get your hunt on.

On top of all that, Primal Wilderness becomes the latest game to join the Juicy Stakes slot selection and you can get a free taster between the 27th and 31st of March.

With a retriggerable free spins bonus, multiplier wilds, instant payouts and a maximum win potential of 3,310 times the bet, this animalistic adventure is sure to become a favourite and 10 Free Spins when you log in can make the perfect first impression.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "Malta in May sounds pretty good, doesn't it? This $2,500 prize package is incredible, it must be won and it could be you.

"The Sunday Sundowner continues to offer $10,000 GTD and we're giving 10 Free Spins to everyone so they can give Primal Wilderness a try. It's an exciting time to get Juicy!

ENDS

Editor's notes:

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005490/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

Sarah Blackburn

Go Marketing Ltd

T: 0034628499459