Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company (DTC) that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the DTC in the United States.

Sharyn Alexander, President of Sun Summit, said: "We are pleased to have obtained our DTC eligibility, which streamlines the process of trading shares in the United States, and benefits our American shareholders. With DTC eligibility, the increased accessibility and visibility is expected to attract greater investment and trading liquidity from American investors as our shares will be available to a broader range of investors."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Company, a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities for publicly traded companies in the United States. With DTC eligibility, existing investors and brokers benefit from potentially greater liquidity, execution speeds, and reduction in costs, while opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from the Company's common shares.

Sun Summit's common shares now trade on the OTCQB under the symbol SMREF and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SMN.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns with year-round drilling access. The Buck Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President



Nancy Curry

Corporate Communications



info@sunsummitminerals.com



Tel. 778-588-9606

Forward-Looking Information

