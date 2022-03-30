Sollensys Corp.: Constant and Sollensys Partner to Enhance Back-Office Data Security for Financial Institutions

Constant to Integrate Blockchain Data Assurance Solution into its Award-Winning Auto Loan and Lease, Consumer Loan, and Mortgage Solutions

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the top cyber security companies specializing in ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, today announced that Constant, a provider of digitized, self-service technologies for banks and credit unions will be integrating Sollensys' blockchain data archiving solution into its financial services platform.

This integrated solution will provide an immutable archive for transactions that take place on Constant's digital loan servicing and loss mitigation platform, utilized by the banking industry. Constant's platform enables borrowers and contract holders to self-serve loan management tasks that otherwise would require agent assistance.

Financial services companies have seen an exponential increase in cyber-attacks in recent years, and many have not been able to increase their technology budget sufficiently to counter the ongoing threat. The addition of a blockchain archive for data will provide Constant's clients with a leading-edge, embedded security advantage.

The agreement was initiated and coordinated through Acadia Leadership Partners, an industry channel network and independent member of BDO Alliance USA.

"Sollensys brings a completely new layer of protection against malware and ransomware attacks," said Catherine York Powers, CEO of Constant. "Combining our technologies brings unparalleled protection to our platform. The collaboration between our software teams enables us to productize data safeguarding solutions for our banking clients and their customers."

Rather than starting with penetrable endpoints, Sollensys begins with securing a copy of what hackers want most to hold hostage and corrupt: organizations' digital intellectual property and operational data. Sollensys exists to ensure companies and institutions never pay a ransom and their businesses can continue swiftly by safeguarding an immutable and uncorrupted copy of their data.

"Constant has an exceptional product that drives operational efficiency and customer engagement for banks and credit unions through smart automation," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "Adding a blockchain component strengthens their partnerships in the banking sector in the fight against data thefts, ransomware attacks, and data breaches.

About Sollensys

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turnkey, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com.

About Constant

Constant is modernizing loan servicing and loss mitigation with interactive, digital solutions that enable borrowers to better understand, manage and pay back their debts. Loan servicers are able to reduce costs dramatically and drive down errors and compliance risk, while improving customer experiences - without having to change their core servicing and related systems.

To learn more about how Constant is helping financial institutions grow loan volume, increase dollars collected, and scale with fewer FTEs with digital self-service, visit https://www.constant.ai

About Acadia Leadership Partners (ALPS)

Acadia Leadership Partners (ALPS) elevates your companies' value proposition by tailoring it to industry executives through our executive channel networks. ALPS clients range from innovative emerging pre-series A companies, through to multi-faceted mid-sized enterprise software and services companies - all with unique, niche based valued offerings for the mid to large cap marketplace. Each client benefits from ALPS' delivery capabilities and network, directly affecting market presence and revenue, fostering further growth and market cap improvements. ALPS is an independent member of BDO Alliance USA

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

